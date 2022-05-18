Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

UPRVUNL Answer Key 2022 Released for JE and Other Posts: Submit Objection @uprvunl.org

UPRVUNL Answer Key 2022 has been released by Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited on uprvunl.org Check Link Here.

Created On: May 18, 2022 10:42 IST
Modified On: May 18, 2022 10:42 IST
UPRVUNL Answer Key 2022 Download: Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (UPRVUNL)  has released the answer key online exam onductd for the post of Junior Engineer (Trainee), Assistant Accountant, Chemist Gr-II, and Lab Assistant. Candidates who attended the UPRVUNL Exam 2022 can download UPRVUNL JE Answer Key and Other from the official website i.e. uprvunl.org. The candidates may submit their Objection against the any answer from 18 May 2022 at 10:00 AM till 21 May 2022 upto 05:00 PM. They can also download the answer key and submit objections, if any, through the UPRVUNL Answer Key Link below:

UPRVUNL Answer Key Download Link

How to Download UPRVUNL Answer Key 2022 ?

  1. Go to the official website of UPRVUNL - uprvunl.org 
  2. Click on the answer key link
  3. It will redirect to a new page where you need to provide your details such as 'User ID' AND 'Password'
  4. Download UPRVUNL AA Answer Key and Other
  5. Submit Objection, if any, on or before 21 May 2022.  The link for submission of Objection shall not be available thereafter

The exam was held on 14 and 15 May 2022 in the state of UP.

