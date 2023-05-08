Download UPSC Admit Card 2023: Check Civil Service IAS Hall Ticket Direct Link

Is UPSC Admit Card 2023 Released? Yes, the admit card is available on the official website of UPSC Online i.e. upsconline.nic.in and upsc.gov.in. Candidates can check the direct link here.

Download UPSC CSE Admit Card 2023: Union Public Service Commission issued the admit card of the Civil Service Exam 2023 at www.upsconline.nic.in/eadmitcard/admitcard_csp_2023. Candidates who applied for UPSC CSE Recruitment 2023 can download UPSC IAS Admit Card through the provided link.

UPSC CSE Exam will be conducted on May 28, 2023 in two sessions i.e. Forenoon Session and Afternoon session. Candidates are requred to download UPSC Admit Card without wasting any time. They should also take the print out of the instructions as they will be required at the exam centre.

UPSC CSE Admit Card Download

UPSC Admit Card 2023: How to Download UPSC CSE Admit Card 2023 ?

Visit the website of the Union Public Service Commission and visit the admit card link - upsc.online.nic.in Take the print out of the admit card Provide the asked details Download UPSC Civil Service Admit Card

UPSC Admit Card 2023: What are the Important Instructions ?

Candidates should carefully read all the details mention on the page and take the print out of the same:

They must bring the print out of the Admit Card along with the original Photo Identity Card, whose number is mentioned in the e-Admit Card. They must reach the exam centre before 09:20 AM for the Forenoon Session and 02:20 PM for the Afternoon Session. Read the ‘Special Instructions for candidates admitted to the Examination’ given in the ‘Rules for the Examination’ available in Examination Notice and the ‘Poster’ containing instructions displayed outside the Examination Venue. No mobile phone (even in switched off mode), pager or any electronic equipment or programmable device or storage media like pen drive, smart watches, etc., or camera or Bluetooth devices or any other equipment or related accessories either in working or switched off mode capable of being used as a communication device during the examination. Any infringement of these instructions shall entail disciplinary action including ban from future Examinations. Only Black Ball Point Penis allowed at the centre Candidates who do not have clear photographs on the e-Admit Card will have to bring a photo identify proof and two passport size photographs one for each Session for appearing in the Examination with an undertaking.

They should follow all the covid instructions

UPSC Admit Card 2023: Is there any negative marking in the exam ?

Yes, there will be negative markings in the exam.