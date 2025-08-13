What is Kaju Called in English?

Kaju in English: Kaju is called Cashew in English. Cashews are kidney-shaped seeds with a creamy texture and mildly sweet taste. In India, they are one of the most popular dry fruits, enjoyed both as a snack and as a rich ingredient in sweets, gravies, and festive dishes. Cashews are versatile, they can be eaten raw, roasted, salted, or even turned into cashew butter and dairy-free milk. Largest exporter of cashew India exports thousands of tonnes of cashews each year, with major buyers being the USA, UAE, and Europe. The coastal states of Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, and Andhra Pradesh are key production hubs for high-quality cashews. Origin of Cashew Cashews come from the cashew tree (Anacardium occidentale), which is native to Brazil. They were introduced to India by Portuguese traders in the 16th century. The warm coastal climate of Goa, Kerala, and Maharashtra proved perfect for their growth, and India soon became one of the largest producers. Today, India, Vietnam, and Ivory Coast dominate global cashew production.

How Cashews Grow Cashews grow in a very unusual way, the nut forms outside the cashew apple, hanging from its base. Each cashew nut is encased in a hard shell containing cashew nut shell liquid (CNSL), a toxic substance that must be carefully removed. This is why you never see cashews sold in their shells. The cashew apple, though perishable, is sweet and juicy, and in coastal areas, it is used for juices, jams, and even alcoholic drinks like feni in Goa. Uses of Kaju In Indian cuisine, cashews are a mark of richness and luxury. They are ground into pastes for creamy gravies like shahi paneer and korma, sprinkled over biryani and pulao, or turned into festive sweets like kaju katli and kaju pista roll. Around the world, cashews are used in vegan cheese, smoothies, protein bars, and stir-fry dishes. Their mild, buttery flavour allows them to blend into both savoury and sweet recipes effortlessly.

Health Benefits of Cashew Cashews are loaded with heart-healthy fats, protein, vitamins, and minerals like magnesium, zinc, and copper. They help lower bad cholesterol, improve bone health, and support a healthy immune system. Due to their antioxidant content, cashews also promote glowing skin and strong hair. Eating them in moderation can help with weight management as they provide energy while keeping you full longer. Interesting Facts About Kaju (Cashew) 1. Cashews are Seeds, Not True Nuts Despite being called “nuts,” cashews are actually seeds that grow outside the cashew apple. This makes them different from tree nuts like almonds or walnuts. Their classification as seeds also makes them suitable for people avoiding certain nuts for allergies. 2. Each Cashew Grows Attached to a Cashew Apple