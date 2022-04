UPSC AE Recruitment 2022: Applications invited for Assistant Engineer Posts, Check Vacancy, & Application Form Here

UPSC AE Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released on upsc.gov.in. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

UPSC AE Recruitment 2022: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Engineer in various posts. Interested candidates can submit applications latest by 28 April 2022. Candidates can check the application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of online application: 28 April 2022

Last date for printing online applications: 29 April 2022

UPSC AE Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Assistant Engineer(NQA) - Electrical - 4 Posts

Junior Technical Officer, Integrated Headquarters (Navy) - 2 Posts

Lecturer (Chinese) - 1 Post

Assistant Director (Fishing Harbour) - 1 Post

Assistant Director - 1 Post

Assistant Director (Engineering) - 1 Post

UPSC AE Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Assistant Engineer(NQA) - Electrical -Degree in Engineering in the disciplines of Electrical or Electronics.

Junior Technical Officer, Integrated Headquarters (Navy) - Bachelor's degree in Mechanical or Electrical or Electronics and Communication or Marine or Naval Architecture or Industrial Engineering from a recognized

University or institute.

University or institute. Lecturer (Chinese) -Master’s degree in Chinese language from a recognized University or Institution.

Assistant Director (Fishing Harbour) -Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized University or Institute.

Assistant Director -Masters Degree in Computer Applications or Computer Science or M. Tech (with specialization in Computer Applications) or BE/B.Tech in Information Technology or Computer Engineering or Computer Science or Computer Technology from a recognized University or Institute;

Assistant Director (Engineering) - Degree in Civil Engineering or Mechanical Engineering from a recognized University or Institute.

UPSC AE Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

Assistant Engineer(NQA) - Electrical -30 years

Junior Technical Officer, Integrated Headquarters (Navy) -40** years for SCs and 38** years for OBCs.

Lecturer (Chinese) -35 years

Assistant Director (Fishing Harbour) -35 years

Assistant Director - 40 years

Assistant Director (Engineering) - 30 years

UPSC AE Recruitment 2022 Salary

Assistant Engineer(NQA) - Electrical -Level- 07 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC.

Junior Technical Officer, Integrated Headquarters (Navy) -Level- 10 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC.

Lecturer (Chinese) -Level- 10 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC.

Assistant Director (Fishing Harbour) -Level- 10 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC.

Assistant Director - : Level- 11 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC.

Assistant Director (Engineering) - Level- 07 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC.

UPSC AE Recruitment 2022 Notification

Apply Online

UPSC AE Recruitment 2022 Application Form

Candidates are requested to apply only Online against this advertisement on the Online Recruitment Application (ORA) website http://www.upsconline.nic.in latest by 28 April 2022.

UPSC AE Recruitment 2022 Application Fee