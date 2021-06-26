UPSC Calendar 2021-22 Released @upsc.gov.in, Check Civil Services, ESE/ISS, IFS & other exams revised schedule here

UPSC Calendar 2021-22: Union Public Service Commission has now released a revised programme of exams/recruitment tests 2021-22 on its website. All those who enrolled themselves for UPSC Recruitment 2021 Exams can now check the paper wise schedule on the official website of UPSC.i.e.upsc.gov.in or in the link provided below.

As per the revised schedule, the commission has scheduled the EPFO Exam for 5 September 2021, CAPF on 8 August and the exam schedule of NDA 2 revised to 14 November which was earlier scheduled on 5 September. The exam for Civil Services (Preliminary) and Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) which were earlier scheduled to be held on 27 June, will now be held on 10 October 2021.

The commission will conduct the UPSC Civil Services Mains 2021 Exam on 7 8, 9, 15, and 16 January 2021 and Indian Forest Service (Main) examination, 2021 from 27 February to 8 March 2021 as per the latest schedule.

The commission is all set to conduct the prelims exam for Engineering Exam on 18 July and Geo-Scientist (Main) Exam 2021 on 17 & 18 July. The admit cards for the same have been uploaded to the official website. All candidates are advised to download their admit cards as soon as possible to avoid last-minute rush. For the ease of candidates, we have hyperlinked the link of UPSC ESE Admit Card Download Link, UPSC CGS Mains Admit Card Download Link below. Candidates can download their admit card by clicking on the below link.

UPSC ESE Admit Card Download Link

UPSC CGS Mains Admit Card Download Link

Download UPSC Revised Exam 2021 Calendar

