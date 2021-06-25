UPSC Geo Scientist Mains Admit Card 2021 Released @upsc.gov.in, Exam on 17 & 18 July

UPSC Geo-Scientist Mains Admit Card 2021: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released UPSC Geo-Scientist Mains Admit Card 2021 on its website. The candidates who have successfully qualified for Geo-Scientist main examination 2021 can now download the call letter through the official website of UPSC.i.e.upsc.gov.in.
The commission has scheduled the exam for selection to the posts of Chemist/Chemical, Geophysicist and Jr. Hydrologists on 17 and 18 July 2021. The admit cards have been now uploaded to the official website. The facility of downloading the UPSC Geo-Scientist Mains Admit Card 2021 will be available from 25 June to 18 July 2021. The candidates can download UPSC Geo-Scientist Mains Admit Card 2021 by following the easy steps given below.
How and Where to download UPSC Geo-Scientist Mains Admit Card 2021?
- Visit the official website of UPSC.i.e.upsc.gov.in.
- Click on UPSC Geo-Scientist Mains Admit Card 2021 flashing on the homepage.
- It will redirect you to a new page.
- Click on UPSC Geo-Scientist Mains Admit Card 2021 Download Link.
- Enter Registration ID/Roll Number, Date of Birth, Captcha Code and click on submit button.
- The UPSC Geo-Scientist Mains Admit Card 2021 will be displayed.
- Candidates can download UPSC Geo-Scientist Mains Admit Card 2021 and save it for future reference.
The candidates are required to bring admit card along with the (original) Photo Identity Card, whose number is mentioned in the e-Admit Card, in each session to secure admission to Examination Hall. E-Admit Card must be preserved till the declaration of the final results of UPSC Geo-Scientist Mains Exam 2021. The candidates can direcly download UPSC Geo Scientist Mains Admit Card by clicking on the provided link.
The candidates should note that entry into the Examination Venue shall be closed 10 minutes before the scheduled commencement of the Examination i.e. 08:50 AM for the Forenoon Session and 01:50 PM for the Afternoon Session. No candidate shall be allowed entry into the Examination Venue after the closure of the entry.
Instructions to follow:
- Candidates should note that any omission/mistake/discrepancy in filling in details in the Answer Sheet/Book especially with regard to Roll Number will render the Answer Sheet/Book liable for rejection.
- Candidates, who have opted for their own scribe, may note that their own scribe will be allowed for the Examination only with a separate e-Admit Card for such scribe. The e-Admit Cards for the own scribes will be issued separately.
- Wearing of mask/face cover is mandatory for all candidates. Candidates without mask/face cover will not be allowed entry into the Venue.
- Candidates, however, will have to remove their masks for verification, whenever required by the Examination functionaries.
- The candidate may carry his/her own hand sanitiser (small size) in a transparent bottle.
- Candidates to follow COVID 19 norms of 'social distancing' as well as 'personal hygiene' inside the Examination Halls/Rooms as well as in the premises of the Venue.