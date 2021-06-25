UPSC Geo Scientist Mains Admit Card 2021 Released @upsc.gov.in, Exam on 17 & 18 July

UPSC Geo Scientist Mains Admit Card 2021 has been released by Union Public Service Commission at upsc.gov.in. Check Direct Link of Admit Card, Instrutions for Exam, Exam Date and other latest updates here.

UPSC Geo-Scientist Mains Admit Card 2021: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released UPSC Geo-Scientist Mains Admit Card 2021 on its website. The candidates who have successfully qualified for Geo-Scientist main examination 2021 can now download the call letter through the official website of UPSC.i.e.upsc.gov.in.

The commission has scheduled the exam for selection to the posts of Chemist/Chemical, Geophysicist and Jr. Hydrologists on 17 and 18 July 2021. The admit cards have been now uploaded to the official website. The facility of downloading the UPSC Geo-Scientist Mains Admit Card 2021 will be available from 25 June to 18 July 2021. The candidates can download UPSC Geo-Scientist Mains Admit Card 2021 by following the easy steps given below.

How and Where to download UPSC Geo-Scientist Mains Admit Card 2021?

Visit the official website of UPSC.i.e.upsc.gov.in. Click on UPSC Geo-Scientist Mains Admit Card 2021 flashing on the homepage. It will redirect you to a new page. Click on UPSC Geo-Scientist Mains Admit Card 2021 Download Link. Enter Registration ID/Roll Number, Date of Birth, Captcha Code and click on submit button. The UPSC Geo-Scientist Mains Admit Card 2021 will be displayed. Candidates can download UPSC Geo-Scientist Mains Admit Card 2021 and save it for future reference.

Download UPSC Geo Scientist Mains Admit Card 2021

The candidates are required to bring admit card along with the (original) Photo Identity Card, whose number is mentioned in the e-Admit Card, in each session to secure admission to Examination Hall. E-Admit Card must be preserved till the declaration of the final results of UPSC Geo-Scientist Mains Exam 2021. The candidates can direcly download UPSC Geo Scientist Mains Admit Card by clicking on the provided link.

The candidates should note that entry into the Examination Venue shall be closed 10 minutes before the scheduled commencement of the Examination i.e. 08:50 AM for the Forenoon Session and 01:50 PM for the Afternoon Session. No candidate shall be allowed entry into the Examination Venue after the closure of the entry.

Instructions to follow: