UPSC CAPF Interview Date 2019-20 Released @upsc.gov.in, AC Personality Test e-Summon Letter on 12 October

UPSC CAPF Interview Date 2019-20: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the interview scheduled for the post of Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandants) on its official website upsc.gov.in. As per UPSC AC CAPF Notice, the Personality Test/ Interview for CAPF AC Exam 2019 will start from 02 November to 12 November 2020 in two sessions from 9 AM and from 1 PM. The interview will be conducted at Union Public Service Commission, Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069 for the 1st two weeks only.

A total of 589 candidates are shortlisted to appear in the interview round from 02 to 12 November 2020.Candidates can check UPSC CAPF Interview Schedule through the link given below. They can check the roll number, day, date and session for the interview through the line. The schedule for remaining candidates will be uploaded on the website of the Commission shortly.

UPSC CAPF Interview Date Notice

UPSC CAPF Interview e-Summon Letters of the medically fit candidates/Review Medically Fit candidates will be uploaded on the Commission’s website (https://upsconline.nic.in) on 12 Octoer 2020. The candidates are advised to download their e-Summon Letter along with all its enclosures and take a printout thereof. The candidates will have to produce the printout of their e-Summon Letter at the time of Interview/Personality Test.Fit candidates for Interview/Personality Test.

Candidates should bring 2 recent identical photographs and all original documents, with a copy thereof, showing date of birth, educational qualification, caste/ community certificate etc. They should also follow all the COVID - 19 related instructions at the venue.

UPSC CAPF PST, PET & MST was conducted from 16 December to 31 December 2019. Qualified candidates will now appear for the interview round.