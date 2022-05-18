UPSC CDS 1 Result 2022 (Out) @upsc.govin: Download PDF Link Here

UPSC CDS 1 Result 2022 Download: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the result of the CDS 1 2022 Exam conducted on 10 April 2022, on its website upsc.gov.in. A total of 6622 candidates have qualified for being interviewed by the Service Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence.

UPSC CDS 1 Result Link is available for the candidates to check the list of shortlisted candidates.

UPSC CDS 1 SSB Interview 2022

Candidates who qualified in the written exam and given their first choice as Army (IMA/OTA) are required to register themselves on the recruiting directorate website www.joinindianarmy.nic.in in order to enable them to receive call up information for SSB interview. Those candidates who have already registered on the recruiting directorate website are advised not to register again.

As per result notice, “The candidature of all the candidates, whose Roll Numbers are shown in the lists below, is provisional. In accordance with the conditions of the admission to the examination, they are required to submit the original certificates in support of age (Date of Birth), educational qualifications, NCC (C) (Army Wing/Senior Division Air Wing/Naval Wing) etc. claimed by them to IHQ of MoD (Army) / Dte Gen of Rtg (Rtg A) CDSE Entry for SSC male candidates and SSC women entry for female candidates West Block III, R. K. Puram, New Delhi-110066 in case of IMA/SSC first choice candidates and IHQ of MoD(Navy DMPR (OI & R Section), Room No. 204,‘C’ Wing, Sena Bhawan, New Delhi-110011 in case of Navy first choice candidates and PO3 (A)/Air Headquarters ‘J’ Block, Room No. 17, Opp. Vayu Bhawan, Motilal Nehru Marg, New Delhi-110 106 in case of Air Force first choice candidates by the following dates failing which their candidature will stand cancelled. The original Certificates are to be submitted not later than 01st January, 2023 for IMA & NA,not later than 13th November, 2022 for AFA and not later than 1st April, 2023 in case of SSC course only. The candidates must not send the original Certificates to the Union Public Service Commission”