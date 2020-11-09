UPSC CDS 2 Exam Analysis 2020 (8th November): Check Difficulty level; Official Question Paper & Answer Key PDF to release soon

UPSC conducted the CDS 2 2020 Exam on 8th November in written mode. The UPSC CDS 2020 exam was held across various exam centres in India to fill 344 vacancies in the Combined Defence Services including Air Force Academy (AFA), Officers Training Academy (OTA), Indian Military Academy (IMA) and Indian Naval Academy (INA). Candidates who had applied for the UPSC CDS 2 2020 appeared for the written exam to get shortlisted for the SSB Interview round. As per the feedback shared by candidates, the overall difficulty level of the exam was Moderate to Difficult. Check below the detailed UPSC CDS exam analysis and review and know the type of questions asked in the CDS 2 Question Paper, their difficulty level and the number of good attempts made by candidates in the exam.

Check UPSC CDS Expected Cut Off 2020 here

In the UPSC CDS 2 2020 exam for IMA/INA/AFA services, candidates were supposed to appear for three papers comprising General Knowledge, English Language and Elementary Mathematics. On the other hand, in CDS OTA exam, candidates were required to appear for only two papers, i.e., General Knowledge & English Language.

UPSC CDS (2) 2020 Exam Analysis & Review – 8th November 2020

In the UPSC CDS 2020 Written Exam, questions were asked in objective multiple choice format, wherein each question contained four options and candidates were required to choose the most appropriate option as their answer. It may also be noted that there is negative marking in the CDS exam of 1/3rd marks for each wrong answer. Now, let's look at the exam analysis below:

UPSC CDS 2 2020 Exam Analysis for IMA, INA & AFA

Sections Total Questions Good Attempts Difficulty Level General Knowledge 120 75-82 Moderate English Language 120 65-75 Easy - Moderate Elementary Mathematics 100 65-72 Moderate to Difficult Total 340 210-225 Moderate to Difficult

UPSC CDS 2 2020 Exam Analysis for OTA

Sections Total Questions Good Attempts Difficulty Level General Knowledge 120 75-82 Moderate English Language 120 65-75 Easy - Moderate Total 340 115-125 Moderate

Questions Asked in UPSC CDS 2 2020 Exam

Paper Types of Questions Asked General Knowledge (120 Questions - Moderate) Current Affairs Defence-related questions Physics Chemistry General Science Indian History Indian Constitution/Polity Geography Miscellaneous English Language (120 Questions - Easy to Moderate) Reading Comprehension Spell Check Synonyms Antonyms Error Detection Rearrangement of Sentence Idioms and Phrases Parts of Speech Ordering of words Fill in the Blanks Cloze Test Elementary Mathematics (100 Questions - Moderate to Difficult) Number System Algebra Vector Algebra Trigonometry Geometry Of Two & Three Dimensions Statistics and Probability Mensuration Time, Speed and Distance Percentage Mixture Simple Interest/Compound Interest Time and Work Ratio & Proportion Profit & Loss Miscellaneous

UPSC CDS 2 Answer Key 2020

The official UPSC CDS 2 2020 Answer Key will be released soon by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on its official website upsc.gov.in. Initially, the answer key will be released to invite objections against the faulty or incorrect key answers, if any. After analysing the objections, the UPSC will release the final answer key, on the basis of which, the UPSC CDS 2 Result 2020 will be declared of the written examination.

It is advisable that candidates should frequently visit the official website to get updates on the answer key and result of the UPSC CDS 2 2020 written exam.