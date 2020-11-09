UPSC CDS 2 Exam Analysis 2020 (8th November): Check Difficulty level; Official Question Paper & Answer Key PDF to release soon

UPSC conducted the CDS 2 2020 Exam on 8th November in written mode. The UPSC CDS 2020 exam was held across various exam centres in India to fill 344 vacancies in the Combined Defence Services including Air Force Academy (AFA), Officers Training Academy (OTA), Indian Military Academy (IMA) and Indian Naval Academy (INA). Candidates who had applied for the UPSC CDS 2 2020 appeared for the written exam to get shortlisted for the SSB Interview round. As per the feedback shared by candidates, the overall difficulty level of the exam was Moderate to Difficult. Check below the detailed UPSC CDS exam analysis and review and know the type of questions asked in the CDS 2 Question Paper, their difficulty level and the number of good attempts made by candidates in the exam.
In the UPSC CDS 2 2020 exam for IMA/INA/AFA services, candidates were supposed to appear for three papers comprising General Knowledge, English Language and Elementary Mathematics. On the other hand, in CDS OTA exam, candidates were required to appear for only two papers, i.e., General Knowledge & English Language.
UPSC CDS (2) 2020 Exam Analysis & Review – 8th November 2020
In the UPSC CDS 2020 Written Exam, questions were asked in objective multiple choice format, wherein each question contained four options and candidates were required to choose the most appropriate option as their answer. It may also be noted that there is negative marking in the CDS exam of 1/3rd marks for each wrong answer. Now, let's look at the exam analysis below:
UPSC CDS 2 2020 Exam Analysis for IMA, INA & AFA
|
Sections
|
Total Questions
|
Good Attempts
|
Difficulty Level
|
General Knowledge
|
120
|
75-82
|
Moderate
|
English Language
|
120
|
65-75
|
Easy - Moderate
|
Elementary Mathematics
|
100
|
65-72
|
Moderate to Difficult
|
Total
|
340
|
210-225
|
Moderate to Difficult
UPSC CDS 2 2020 Exam Analysis for OTA
|
Sections
|
Total Questions
|
Good Attempts
|
Difficulty Level
|
General Knowledge
|
120
|
75-82
|
Moderate
|
English Language
|
120
|
65-75
|
Easy - Moderate
|
Total
|
340
|
115-125
|
Moderate
Questions Asked in UPSC CDS 2 2020 Exam
|
Paper
|
Types of Questions Asked
|
General Knowledge
(120 Questions - Moderate)
|
Current Affairs
Defence-related questions
Physics
Chemistry
General Science
Indian History
Indian Constitution/Polity
Geography
Miscellaneous
|
English Language
(120 Questions - Easy to Moderate)
|
Reading Comprehension
Spell Check
Synonyms
Antonyms
Error Detection
Rearrangement of Sentence
Idioms and Phrases
Parts of Speech
Ordering of words
Fill in the Blanks
Cloze Test
|
Elementary Mathematics
(100 Questions - Moderate to Difficult)
|
Number System
Algebra
Vector Algebra
Trigonometry
Geometry Of Two & Three Dimensions
Statistics and Probability
Mensuration
Time, Speed and Distance
Percentage
Mixture
Simple Interest/Compound Interest
Time and Work
Ratio & Proportion
Profit & Loss
Miscellaneous
UPSC CDS 2 Answer Key 2020
The official UPSC CDS 2 2020 Answer Key will be released soon by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on its official website upsc.gov.in. Initially, the answer key will be released to invite objections against the faulty or incorrect key answers, if any. After analysing the objections, the UPSC will release the final answer key, on the basis of which, the UPSC CDS 2 Result 2020 will be declared of the written examination.
It is advisable that candidates should frequently visit the official website to get updates on the answer key and result of the UPSC CDS 2 2020 written exam.