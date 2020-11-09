UPSC CDS 2 Exam Analysis 2020 (8th November): Check Difficulty level; Official Question Paper & Answer Key PDF to release soon

UPSC CDS 2020: Get here the detailed exam analysis and review of the CDS 2 Exam that was conducted offline on 8th November 2020. Know the difficulty level of UPSC CDS Question Paper 2020 and Number of Good Attempts. UPSC CDS 2 Answer Key 2020 PDF releases soon @upsc.gov.in.

Nov 9, 2020 08:57 IST
UPSC conducted the CDS 2 2020 Exam on 8th November in written mode. The UPSC CDS 2020 exam was held across various exam centres in India to fill 344 vacancies in the Combined Defence Services including Air Force Academy (AFA), Officers Training Academy (OTA), Indian Military Academy (IMA) and Indian Naval Academy (INA). Candidates who had applied for the UPSC CDS 2 2020 appeared for the written exam to get shortlisted for the SSB Interview round. As per the feedback shared by candidates, the overall difficulty level of the exam was Moderate to Difficult. Check below the detailed UPSC CDS exam analysis and review and know the type of questions asked in the CDS 2 Question Paper, their difficulty level and the number of good attempts made by candidates in the exam.

In the UPSC CDS 2 2020 exam for IMA/INA/AFA services, candidates were supposed to appear for three papers comprising General Knowledge, English Language and Elementary Mathematics. On the other hand, in CDS OTA exam, candidates were required to appear for only two papers, i.e., General Knowledge & English Language.

UPSC CDS (2) 2020 Exam Analysis & Review – 8th November 2020

In the UPSC CDS 2020 Written Exam, questions were asked in objective multiple choice format, wherein each question contained four options and candidates were required to choose the most appropriate option as their answer. It may also be noted that there is negative marking in the CDS exam of 1/3rd marks for each wrong answer. Now, let's look at the exam analysis below:

UPSC CDS 2 2020 Exam Analysis for IMA, INA & AFA

Sections

Total Questions

Good Attempts

Difficulty Level

General Knowledge

120

75-82

Moderate

English Language

120

65-75

Easy - Moderate

Elementary Mathematics

100

65-72

Moderate to Difficult

Total

340

210-225

Moderate to Difficult

UPSC CDS 2 2020 Exam Analysis for OTA

Sections

Total Questions

Good Attempts

Difficulty Level

General Knowledge

120

75-82

Moderate

English Language

120

65-75

Easy - Moderate

Total

340

115-125

Moderate

Questions Asked in UPSC CDS 2 2020 Exam

Paper

Types of Questions Asked

General Knowledge

(120 Questions - Moderate)

Current Affairs

Defence-related questions

Physics

Chemistry

General Science

Indian History

Indian Constitution/Polity

Geography

Miscellaneous

English Language

(120 Questions - Easy to Moderate)

Reading Comprehension

Spell Check

Synonyms

Antonyms

Error Detection

Rearrangement of Sentence

Idioms and Phrases

Parts of Speech

Ordering of words

Fill in the Blanks

Cloze Test

Elementary Mathematics

(100 Questions - Moderate to Difficult)

Number System

Algebra

Vector Algebra

Trigonometry

Geometry Of Two & Three Dimensions

Statistics and Probability

Mensuration

Time, Speed and Distance

Percentage

Mixture

Simple Interest/Compound Interest

Time and Work

Ratio & Proportion

Profit & Loss

Miscellaneous

UPSC CDS 2 Answer Key 2020

The official UPSC CDS 2 2020 Answer Key will be released soon by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on its official website upsc.gov.in. Initially, the answer key will be released to invite objections against the faulty or incorrect key answers, if any. After analysing the objections, the UPSC will release the final answer key, on the basis of which, the UPSC CDS 2 Result 2020 will be declared of the written examination.

It is advisable that candidates should frequently visit the official website to get updates on the answer key and result of the UPSC CDS 2 2020 written exam.

