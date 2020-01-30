UPSC CDS Cut Off 2020: Check Expected & Previous Years Cutoff Marks for IMA/INA/OTA/AFA

UPSC CDS Cut off 2020 is shared here for the Combined Defence Services (CDS) Exam. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct the UPSC CDS Exam on 2nd February 2020. We have shared here the UPSC CDS Cut off on the basis of the CDS 2 Exam that was held in September 2019. Candidates can check here the expected UPSC CDS Cutoff Marks for IMA, INA, AFA and OTA. Generally, UPSC releases the cut off marks along with the CDS Exam Result. The Cut off marks are decided on the basis of various parameters such as total number of CDS vacancies, number of candidates appearing for the exam, and difficulty level of the question paper. Have a look at the UPSC CDS Expected Cut off 2020 below.

A total of 340 Multiple Choice Questions are asked in the CDS exam from sections General Knowledge, English Language and Elementary Mathematics. Candidates who opted for Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy, and Air Force Academy courses attempted questions from all the sections in the exam. On the other hand, candidates who applied for Officers Training Academy course attended only two papers - General Knowledge & English. Candidates who would clear the CDS Written Exam after securing the CDS Cutoff marks will be qualified to appear for the next round that is SSB Interview. It is mandatory for the candidates to secure the sectional cut off as well. Candidates who are waiting for the CDS 2020 Cut off marks can check here the expected cutoff.

UPSC CDS Expected Cut Off 2020

UPSC will release the official CDS cut off along with the declaration of CDS Result. The CDS cutoff is released separately for the courses conducted by IMA, INA, AFA and OTA. The written exam of CDS is of total 300 marks and each section is 100 marks. The minimum qualifying marks of each section are 20% of the total marks. Going by this, it becomes compulsory for candidates to score a minimum of 60 marks to qualify the exam. However, the merit list is prepared on the basis of cut off marks. Candidates need to score above the minimum qualifying marks to get a good rank in the merit list. The official cut off marks is not available as of now. Check here the expected cut off of the CDS Exam 2020.

Courses Expected Cut off marks Indian Military Academy (IMA) 125-128 Indian Naval Academy (INA) 118-120 Air Force Academy (AFA) 140-142 Officers Training Academy (OTA) - Male 95-98 Officers Training Academy (OTA) - Female 95-98

Previous Years Cut off marks of CDS Examinations

CDS Exams Written Exam Cut Off Final Cut Off Courses IMA INA AFA OTA (M) OTA (F) IMA INA AFA OTA (M) OTA (F) 2017 (II) 120 111 135 86 86 244 237 260 167 171 2017 (I) 125 118 144 82 82 249 241 268 163 164 2016 (II) 105 90 135 72 72 227 225 258 157 159 2016 (I) 72 63 123 68 68 214 217 249 150 157 2015 (II) 105 99 138 84 84 227 227 269 166 170 2015 (I) 102 99 129 86 86 225 225 264 168 172 2014 (II) 99 93 129 86 86 224 224 257 168 170 2014 (I) 99 99 129 78 78 222 222 250 159 160 2013 (II) 111 111 135 76 76 231 231 266 158 160

Trends in the Cut off Marks of CDS Examination

Here we have provided the graphical representation of the trends seen in the cut off marks of the written CDS Exam. Have a look:

The expected cut off marks of CDS Exam might have given you a rough idea about the qualifying marks. Candidates who feel they might secure the expected cut off marks should start preparing for the SSB Interview round.