UPSC CDS Answer Key 2019-20 Released @upsc.gov.in, Download UPSC CDS 1 Answer Key Here

UPSC CDS Answer Key 2020: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the answer key for Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2019 (CDS 1 Exam 2019). Candidates can download UPSC CDS 1 Answer Key from official website www.upsc.gov.in.

UPSC CDS Answer Key Link is also given below. Candidates can check the answers for the subjects including English, General Knowledge and Elementary Mathematics through the link.

UPSC CDS Answer Key Download 2019- 20

UPSC CDS English Answer Key Download



UPSC CDS GK Answer Key Download



UPSC CDS Elementary Maths Answer Key Download

How to Download UPSC CDS Answer Key 2019-20 ?

Go to official website of UPSC www.upsc.gov.in Click on ‘Examination Tab’ given on the homepage and then on ‘Answer Keys’ Now click on PDFs links given against English, GK, Elementary Mathematics, in Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2019 Download UPSC CDS 1 Answer Key

UPSC CDS 1 Exam was conducted for admission to Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Air Force Academy, Hyderabad, Officers’ Training Academy, Chennai (Madras) and Officers Training Academy, Chennai. The questions were framed on English, General Knowledge and Elementary Mathematics subjects of 100 marks.