UPSC Civil Services 2020 Interview Schedule OUT @upsc.gov.in, Check Roll Number Wise CSE Interview Dates Here

UPSC Civil Services 2020 Interview Schedule: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has finally released the interview schedule for Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2020. All those who have been successfully qualified in the UPSC Civil Services 2020 Mains can now download the roll number wise schedule of the UPSC Civil Services Interview through the official website of UPSC.i.e.upsc.gov.in.

The commission had declared the results of the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2020 on 23 March 2021. Earlier, the Commission decided to commence the Personality Tests (Interviews) of the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2020 from 26 April 2021 which got postponed due to the present situation of the corona virus.

Now, the commission has decided to commence the Personality Test of the Civil Services Examination, 2020 from 2 August 2021 after reviewing the situation. The commission has now uploaded a roll number wise schedule for personality/interview on its website. According to which, the interviews will commence from 2 August to 22 September 2021 in two sessions. i.e. Morning (9 AM) and Afternoon (1 PM).

UPSC Civil Services 2020 Interview Admit Card

The UPSC Civil Services 2020 Interview admit cards will be uploaded on the official website in due course of time. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates. The candidates should note that no request for change in the date and time of the Personality Test (Interview) intimated to the candidates will ordinarily be entertained.

Download UPSC Civil Services 2020 Interview Schedule

UPSC Civil Services 2020 Interview Details

The candidate will be interviewed by a Board who will have before them a record of his career. He will be asked questions on matters of general interest. The object of the interview is to assess the personal suitability of the candidate for a career in public service by a Board of competent and unbiased observers. The test is intended to judge the mental calibre of a candidate. Some of the qualities to be judged are mental alertness, critical powers of assimilation, clear and logical exposition, the balance of judgement, variety and depth of interest, ability for social cohesion and leadership, intellectual and moral integrity.