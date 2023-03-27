UPSC Civil Services Interview Schedule 2023: Check Interview Dates, Admit Card & Other Details Here

UPSC Personality Test Schedule 2023 : The Interview Schedule for the Personality Tests of the 2022 Civil Services (Main) Examination has been released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Candidates can refer to the article below for more information such as the interview schedule and other details.

UPSC Civil Services Interview Schedule 2023 : The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Interview Schedule for the third phase of Personality Tests of the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2022. The UPSC Civil Services Interview 2023 process started on January 30, 2023, and will continue until April 24.

The UPSC had previously issued two notices on December 21, 2022, and February 9, 2023, respectively, announcing the schedule for 1026 and 918 candidates who were selected for the Personality Test. In this latest announcement, the commission has released the schedule for the remaining 582 candidates who are required to attend the Personality Test.

UPSC CSE Interview Schedule 2022:

The schedule includes the reporting time for the forenoon and afternoon sessions, which is 9:00 AM and 1:00 PM, respectively. The Personality Test is a crucial part of the Civil Services Examination, which aims to select candidates for various administrative positions in the government. The UPSC conducts this examination in three phases, and the Personality Test is the final phase.

We have shared a step by step process to download the UPSC Civil Services Interview Schedule 2023 official notification. However candidates can also download the official notification from the direct link given in the article below.

UPSC Civil Service Interview Call Letter 2023

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced that the e-summons for the Personality Test interviews will be available for download from the commission's official websites (https://www.upsc.gov.in/ and https://www.upsconline.in/) in the near future. It is important to note that once the interview date and time has been allotted to a candidate, requests to change them will not ordinarily be entertained unless there are exceptional circumstances.

For candidates who are required to travel in order to appear for the Personality Test, the commission has decided to reimburse their travel expenses. However, it is important to note that this reimbursement will only cover the cost of second/sleeper class train fare (Mail Express). Candidates are advised to keep all relevant receipts and documents related to their travel expenses to be reimbursed accordingly.

It is also important to mention that the Personality Test is an integral part of the Civil Services Examination, which is conducted in three stages. The test assesses the personality and aptitude of candidates for various administrative positions in the government. The commission takes all necessary steps to ensure a fair and transparent selection process for all candidates.

How to download the UPSC Civil Services Interview Schedule 2023?

Go to the official website of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) at upsc.gov.in. On the homepage, look for the link that is available for the CSE PT schedule. Click on the link, and a new PDF file will open. Check the interview schedule in the PDF file. Download the PDF file and take a printout of it for future reference.

Candidates can also download the official notification from the direct link given below

UPSC Civil Services Interview Schedule 2023 Direct Link to Download Notification PDF

The candidates must download the schedule and keep a hard copy with them for future reference. The applicants must note that the admit card will be available soon.