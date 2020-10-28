UPSC Civil Services Mains 2020 DAF Released @upsc.gov.in; Exam is scheduled to be held on 8 January

UPSC Civil Services Mains 2020 DAF: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Civil Services/IAS Mains 2020 DAF at its official website. All candidates who have qualified UPSC Civil Services prelims 2020 can fill up the Detailed Application Form at the official website of UPSC.i.e. upsc.gov.in.

UPSC CSE Mains DAF 1 2020 can be filled up from 28 October 2020 to 11 November 2020 at 6.00 PM. UPSC Civil Services/IAS mains exam 2020 is scheduled to be held from 8 January 2021 for 5 days for all the nine mains paper of UPSC CSE 2020. The detailed Time Table of Examination will be made available along with the e-Admit Card.

The Main Examination will be held at Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Prayagraj (Allahabad), Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Cuttack, Dehradun, Delhi, Dispur (Guwahati), Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Thiruvananthapuram and Vijayawada.

To fill the DAF, candidates will have to visit the official website of the Union Public Service Commission. The candidates can follow the easy steps given below:-

Visit the official Website.i.e.upsc.gov.in. Click on UPSC CSE Mains DAF 1 2020 flashing on the homepage. It will redirect you to a new page. Click on Civil Services Mains Exam 2020 Name to Proceed. Then, it will redirect you to a login page. Enter Login Id, Password, Captcha and click on submit button. Then, UPSC CSE Mains DAF 1 2020 will be displayed. Upload all scanned copy of the documents. Candidates applying (Except Female/SC/ST/PwBD candidates who are exempted 2 from payment of fee) for Civil Services (Main) Examination are required to pay a fee of Rs.200/- (Rupees Two Hundred only) either by depositing the money in any Branch of SBI by cash or by using Net Banking facility of SBI or by using Visa/Master/RuPayCredit/Debit card. Applicants who opt for "Pay by Cash" mode should print the system generated Pay-in-slip during filling of payment mode of Detailed Application Form -I and deposit the fee at the counter of SBI Branch on the next working day only. "Pay by Cash" mode will be deactivated on 10 November 2020. Such applicants who are unable to pay by cash on the closing date i.e. during banking hours at SBI Branch, for reasons, whatsoever, even if holding valid pay-in-slip will have no other offline option but to opt for available Online Debit/Credit Card or Internet Banking payment mode on the closing date i.e. till 1800 hours of 11 November 2020.

All candidates are required to carry their Photo ID Proof submitted by them while applying for Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2020 to the Examination Venues for Civil Services (Main) Examination along with the e-Admit Card in support of their identity.

Those candidates who will qualify in UPSC Civil Services 2020 Mains will be called for Personality Test/Interview. All candidates will be required to submit their Order of Preferences for Participating Services through an online Detailed Application Form (DAF) -II. This DAF - II will be made available to the qualified candidates of written examination of Civil Services (Main) Exam 2020.

UPSC Civil Services Mains 2020 Exam Pattern

UPSC Civil Services Mains 2020 will have nine papers. The papers on Indian languages and English (Paper A and Paper B) will be of Matriculation or equivalent standard and will be of qualifying nature. Each paper will be of three hours duration. The question papers for the examination will be of conventional (essay) type. The question papers (other than the literature of language papers) will be set in Hindi and English only.