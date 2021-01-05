UPSC Civil Services Mains Result 2019: 89 More Candidates Recommended @upsc.gov.in, Check Complete List Here

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the list of 89 more candidates recommended for the Civil Service Main Examination 2019 on its official website -upsc.gov.in.

UPSC Civil Services Final Additional Result 2019: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the list of 89 more candidates recommended for the Civil Service Main Examination 2019. Commission has released the list to fill up the remaining posts based on the Civil Services Examination, 2019. All such candidates appeared in the said exam can check the list of recommended candidates available on the official website of UPSC-upsc.gov.in.

It is noted earlier UPSC has released UPSC CSE 2019 Final Result on 4 August 2020 recommending  829  candidates  in  order  of  merit  for  appointment  to IAS, IFS, IPS and Central Services Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’ against  927 vacancies. 

Now Commission has released the short notification regarding the list or reserve list. Notification further says," The  Commission,  in  accordance  with  the  Rule  16  (4) &  (5)  of the  Civil  Services  Examination  Rules, was also maintaining a Consolidated  Reserve  List in  order  of merit  below the last recommended candidate under the respective categories." 

As per the short notification, "The Department of Personnel & Training, the Commission has now recommended 89 candidates which include 73 General, 14 OBC, 01 EWS and 01 SC, to 
fill up the remaining posts based on the Civil Services Examination, 2019. " 

Candidates can check the list  of  these  89  candidates   available  on  the  UPSC  website  i.e. http//www.upsc.gov.in. You can check the same also with the direct link given below. 

How to Download: UPSC Civil Services Final Additional Result 2019

  • Visit the official website of UPSC.i.e.upsc.gov.in.
  • Click on UPSC Civil Services Reserve List 2019 flashing on the homepage.
  • A PDF will be opened.
  • Candidates can download UPSC Civil Services Result 2019 Recommended/Reserve List PDF and save for future reference.

