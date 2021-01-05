UPSC Civil Services Mains Result 2019: 89 More Candidates Recommended @upsc.gov.in, Check Complete List Here

UPSC Civil Services Final Additional Result 2019: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the list of 89 more candidates recommended for the Civil Service Main Examination 2019. Commission has released the list to fill up the remaining posts based on the Civil Services Examination, 2019. All such candidates appeared in the said exam can check the list of recommended candidates available on the official website of UPSC-upsc.gov.in.

It is noted earlier UPSC has released UPSC CSE 2019 Final Result on 4 August 2020 recommending 829 candidates in order of merit for appointment to IAS, IFS, IPS and Central Services Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’ against 927 vacancies.

Now Commission has released the short notification regarding the list or reserve list. Notification further says," The Commission, in accordance with the Rule 16 (4) & (5) of the Civil Services Examination Rules, was also maintaining a Consolidated Reserve List in order of merit below the last recommended candidate under the respective categories."

As per the short notification, "The Department of Personnel & Training, the Commission has now recommended 89 candidates which include 73 General, 14 OBC, 01 EWS and 01 SC, to

fill up the remaining posts based on the Civil Services Examination, 2019. "

Candidates can check the list of these 89 candidates available on the UPSC website i.e. http//www.upsc.gov.in. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for UPSC Civil Services Final Additional Result 2019





How to Download: UPSC Civil Services Final Additional Result 2019