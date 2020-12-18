UPSC CMS 2020 Interview Dates Released @upsc.gov.in, Download UPSC Combined Medical Services Interview Schedule PDF Here

UPSC CMS 2021 Interview Date: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the interview dates for UPSC Combined Medical Services 2021. All those candidates who have provisionally qualified for UPSC Combined Medical Services Interview 2021 can download the schedule through the official website of UPSC.i.e.upsc.gov.in.

As per the UPSC Combined Medical Services 2021 Interview Schedule, The interviews will be conducted from 18 January 2021 to 22 February 2021. Candidates can check roll number wise UPSC CMS 2021 Interview schedule on the official website. The UPSC CMS 2020 Interview Schedule will be held in two sessions. i.e. Morning (9 AM) and Afternoon (1 PM). The Personality Test Schedule for remaining candidates is being uploaded separately in due course.

The commission had declared CMS 2020 Written Test Result on 12 November 2020. Those qualified in the UPSC CMS 2020 Written Test were allowed to fill up the DAF from 24 November to 4 December 2020.

The candidates who have provisionally qualified for personality test undergo the medical examination normally on the next working day immediately after the day of the interview/ personality test of the concerned candidate.

Around 559 vacancies to be filled up in Category 1, Junior Scale Posts in Central Health Service and Category 2, Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in the Railways, Assistant Medical Officer in Indian Ordnance Factories Health Service, General Duty Medical Officer in New Delhi Municipal Council and General Duty Medical Officer Gr-II in East Delhi Municipal Corporation, North Delhi Municipal Corporation and South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

UPSC CMS 2020 Personality Test Details

Highlights for Combined Medical Services 2020 Recruitment

Online Application Date: 29 July 2020 to 18 August 2020

The date for Examination: 22 October 2020

Declaration of Result: November/December 2020

The date for DAF: 24 November 2020 to 04 December 2020

