UPSC CMS DAF 2020 Online Form Available @upsc.gov.in for 559 Vacancies, Register Yourself for Combined Medical Services Personality Test, Direct Link Here

UPSC CMS DAF 2020 Online Form is available at upsc.gov.in. Those who have provisionally qualified in written test for Personality Test, they are advised to fill up the Detailed Application Form as soon as possible at the official website. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) had uploaded the detailed application form on 24 November 2020 at its website. The UPSC CMS DAF 2020 Online Form will be available till 4 December 2020. Candidates can directly access the online application form by clicking on the provided link given below.

The commission had declared the UPSC CMS 2020 Prelims Result on 12 November 2020 for the exam held on 22 October 2020 across the country. All selected candidates are required to first register themselves on the relevant page of the commission’s website before filling up the Online DAF and submit the same along with uploading of the scanned copies of relevant certificates/documents in support of their eligibility, claim for reservation etc.

The schedule for the interview is not yet out. All candidates are required to keep a close eye on the official website to get the latest update regarding UPSC CMS 2020 Personality Test.

What’s Next After Personality Test?

All candidates who qualify for interview/personality test on the basis of the written part of the examination shall be required to undergo the medical examination normally on the next working day immediately after the day of interview/ personality test of the concerned candidate.

Arrangements for the complete medical examination including X-Ray of the chest of candidates will be made by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Nirman Bhawan, New Delhi and intimation for the same shall be given by the Ministry to the concerned candidates.

In case a candidate does not receive any intimation about the arrangements made for his/her Medical Examination before he/she leaves for his/her interview/personality test he/she should contact personally to the concerned authority in Ministry of Health and Family Welfare immediately after his/her interview/personality test is over.

The concerned candidate may have to stay in Delhi until his/her Medical Examination is over, therefore the candidate should take this fact in consideration and make his/her own arrangements for stay in Delhi for the purpose of completion of Medical Examination formality. No extension postponement of the date fixed for the Medical Examination shall be allowed under any circumstances. Also, no TA/DA shall be admissible for the purpose of completion of the formality of Medical Examination of the concerned candidate.

UPSC CMS DAF 2020 Online Application Form

This recruitment is being done to recruit 559 vacancies in Category 1, Junior Scale Posts in Central Health Service and Category 2, Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in the Railways, Assistant Medical Officer in Indian Ordnance Factories Health Service, General Duty Medical Officer in New Delhi Municipal Council and General Duty Medical Officer Gr-II in East Delhi Municipal Corporation, North Delhi Municipal Corporation and South Delhi Municipal Corporation.