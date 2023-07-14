UPSC CMS Cut Off 2023: Expected and Previous Year Cut Off, Minimum Qualifying Marks

UPSC CMS Cutoff 2023: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) CMS (Combined Medical Service) exam 2023 will conduct on July 16 at approximately 41 exam centres across the country. As per the reports, have filled out the form for the UPSC CMS exam for a total of 1261 vacancies. Out of 1261 vacancies 584 vacancies will be filled out for Medical Officers Grade in General Duty Medical Officers Sub-cadre of Central Health Service, 300 posts will be filled out for Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in the Railways, 376 vacancies will be filled out for General Duty Medical Officer Gr-II in Municipal Corporation of Delhi and 01 vacancies for General Duty Medical Officer in New Delhi Municipal Council.

The official UPSC CMS Prelims cutoff score for 2023 is expected to be released along with the declaration of the result. 

UPSC CMS  Expected Cut Off 2023

Below we have tabulated the expected UPSC CMS Cut off 2023

 

Category

UPSC CMS Cut Off 2023

General

To be updated soon

EWS

To be updated soon

OBC

To be updated soon

SC

To be updated soon

ST

To be updated soon

PwBD-1

To be updated soon

PwBD-2

To be updated soon

PwBD-3

To be updated soon

PwBD-5

To be updated soon

What is the UPSC CMS Cut Off?

UPSC CMS cut off is the minimum mark that candidates need to score in order to get eligible for the next phase of examination.

Factors Determining UPSC CMS Prelims Cut Off 2023

There are many factors that are kept in mind while deciding the UPSC CMS cutoff marks. The cutoff makes it easier for authorities to release the result without being bed. Some of the factors are listed below:

 

  • Number of vacancies available
  • Difficulty of the exam
  • Number of Applicants

UPSC CMS Prelims Previous Year Cutoff 2023: Category Wise cutoff score for Gen/OBC/EWS/SC/ST

Here, we have tabulated the previous 5 years preliminary cutoffs for each category. The below cut off is out of 500 marks written is released by recruitment body for written exam 



Category

UPSC CMS Cut Off 2022

UPSC CMS Cut Off 2021

UPSC CMS Cut Off 2020

UPSC CMS Cut Off 2019

UPSC CMS Cut Off 2018

General

241

292

279

224

253

EWS

215

232

226

126

OBC

221

256

242

183

222

SC

210

192

246

ST

170

159

219

PwBD-1

100

122

129

83

110

PwBD-2

134

105

75

94

153

PwBD-3

79

131

168

PwBD-5

69

198

UPSC CMS Cutoff Analysis of the previous year

 

While it is challenging to predict the exact cutoff for the upcoming UPSC CMS  examination, an analysis of previous year's cutoffs can help make an informed estimation. Every year, UPSC CMS releases the cutoff marks after the declaration of the final results. Previous years cutoff released by commission is tabulated below

UPSC CMS cutoff 2022:

The cutoff marks released by UPSC CMS for 2022 is tabulated below

Exam

General

EWS

OBC

SC

ST

PwBD-1

PwBD-2

PwBD-3

PwBD-5

Written Exam (out of 500 Marks)

241

215

221

210

170

100

134

79

69

Final (out of 600 Marks

324

269

286

287

199

193

139

UPSC CMS cutoff 2021:

The cutoff marks released by UPSC CMS for 2021 is tabulated below

Exam

General

EWS

OBC

SC

ST

PwBD-1

PwBD-2

PwBD-3

PwBD-5

Written Exam (out of 500 Marks)

292

232

256

122

105

131

Final (out of 600 Marks

370

334

331

--

219

188

UPSC CMS cutoff 2020:

The cutoff marks released by UPSC CMS for 2020 is tabulated below

Exam

General

EWS

OBC

SC

ST

PwBD-1

PwBD-2

PwBD-3

PwBD-5

Written Exam (out of 500 Marks)

279

226

242

129

75

168

Final (out of 600 Marks

365

310

327

296

125

221

UPSC CMS cutoff 2019:

The cutoff marks released by UPSC CMS for 2019 is tabulated below

Exam

General

EWS

OBC

SC

ST

PwBD-1

PwBD-2

PwBD-3

PwBD-5

Written Exam (out of 500 Marks)

224

126

183

192

159

83

94

Final (out of 600 Marks)

306

220

268

271

225

165

197

UPSC CMS cutoff 2018:

The cutoff marks released by UPSC CMS for 2018 is tabulated below

Exam

General

OBC

SC

ST

PwBD-1

PwBD-2

PwBD-3

PwBD-5

Written Exam (out of 500 

253

222

246

219

110

153

198

Final (out of 600 Marks)

325

296

364

278

177

206

247

 

FAQ

What happens if a candidate does not meet the UPSC CMS cutoff?

If a candidate does not meet the UPSC CMS cutoff, they will not be eligible for the next phase of the exam. However, they can attempt the exam again in the following year if your attempt remains

Is there any sectional cutoffs in the UPSC CMS exam?

o, there are no sectional cutoffs in the UPSC CMS exam. The cutoff is determined based on the overall performance of the candidates.

Does the UPSC CMS cutoff vary for different categories?

Yes, over the years, we have seen the UPSC CMS cutoff vary for different categories. The cutoff is usually higher for the general category and lower for reserved categories such as OBC, SC, ST, and EWS.

When will the UPSC CMS 2023 cutoff be announced?

UPSC CMS announces cutoff marks after the final declaration of results.

