UPSC CMS Cut Off 2023: Expected and Previous Year Cut Off, Minimum Qualifying Marks

UPSC CMS cutoff 2023: Get insights of previous year cutoff, category wise cutoff, written and cutoff marks, UR, EWS, OBC, SC, ST cutoff marks, Trend of previous 5 years cutoff

UPSC CMS Cutoff 2023: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) CMS (Combined Medical Service) exam 2023 will conduct on July 16 at approximately 41 exam centres across the country. As per the reports, have filled out the form for the UPSC CMS exam for a total of 1261 vacancies. Out of 1261 vacancies 584 vacancies will be filled out for Medical Officers Grade in General Duty Medical Officers Sub-cadre of Central Health Service, 300 posts will be filled out for Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in the Railways, 376 vacancies will be filled out for General Duty Medical Officer Gr-II in Municipal Corporation of Delhi and 01 vacancies for General Duty Medical Officer in New Delhi Municipal Council.

The official UPSC CMS Prelims cutoff score for 2023 is expected to be released along with the declaration of the result.

UPSC CMS Expected Cut Off 2023

Below we have tabulated the expected UPSC CMS Cut off 2023

What is the UPSC CMS Cut Off?

UPSC CMS cut off is the minimum mark that candidates need to score in order to get eligible for the next phase of examination.

Factors Determining UPSC CMS Prelims Cut Off 2023

There are many factors that are kept in mind while deciding the UPSC CMS cutoff marks. The cutoff makes it easier for authorities to release the result without being bed. Some of the factors are listed below:

Number of vacancies available

Difficulty of the exam

Number of Applicants

UPSC CMS Prelims Previous Year Cutoff 2023: Category Wise cutoff score for Gen/OBC/EWS/SC/ST

Here, we have tabulated the previous 5 years preliminary cutoffs for each category. The below cut off is out of 500 marks written is released by recruitment body for written exam







Category UPSC CMS Cut Off 2022 UPSC CMS Cut Off 2021 UPSC CMS Cut Off 2020 UPSC CMS Cut Off 2019 UPSC CMS Cut Off 2018 General 241 292 279 224 253 EWS 215 232 226 126 – OBC 221 256 242 183 222 SC 210 – – 192 246 ST 170 – – 159 219 PwBD-1 100 122 129 83 110 PwBD-2 134 105 75 94 153 PwBD-3 79 131 168 – – PwBD-5 69 – – – 198

UPSC CMS Cutoff Analysis of the previous year

While it is challenging to predict the exact cutoff for the upcoming UPSC CMS examination, an analysis of previous year's cutoffs can help make an informed estimation. Every year, UPSC CMS releases the cutoff marks after the declaration of the final results. Previous years cutoff released by commission is tabulated below

UPSC CMS cutoff 2022:

The cutoff marks released by UPSC CMS for 2022 is tabulated below

Exam General EWS OBC SC ST PwBD-1 PwBD-2 PwBD-3 PwBD-5 Written Exam (out of 500 Marks) 241 215 221 210 170 100 134 79 69 Final (out of 600 Marks 324 269 286 – 287 199 193 139 –

UPSC CMS cutoff 2021:

The cutoff marks released by UPSC CMS for 2021 is tabulated below

Exam General EWS OBC SC ST PwBD-1 PwBD-2 PwBD-3 PwBD-5 Written Exam (out of 500 Marks) 292 232 256 – – 122 105 131 – Final (out of 600 Marks 370 334 331 -- – 219 188 – –

UPSC CMS cutoff 2020:

The cutoff marks released by UPSC CMS for 2020 is tabulated below

Exam General EWS OBC SC ST PwBD-1 PwBD-2 PwBD-3 PwBD-5 Written Exam (out of 500 Marks) 279 226 242 – – 129 75 168 – Final (out of 600 Marks 365 310 327 – – 296 125 221 –

UPSC CMS cutoff 2019:

The cutoff marks released by UPSC CMS for 2019 is tabulated below

Exam General EWS OBC SC ST PwBD-1 PwBD-2 PwBD-3 PwBD-5 Written Exam (out of 500 Marks) 224 126 183 192 159 83 94 – – Final (out of 600 Marks) 306 220 268 271 225 165 197 – –

UPSC CMS cutoff 2018:

The cutoff marks released by UPSC CMS for 2018 is tabulated below