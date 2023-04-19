UPSC CMS Notification 2023 OUT for 1261 Vacancies, Apply Online, Check Eligibility & Other Details

UPSC CMS Exam 2023 : UPSC has released the UPSC CMS Exam 2023 Notification. Candidates can check the details from the article below.

UPSC CMS 2023: The Union Public Service Commission has released the notification for the Combined Medical Service Examination 2023. Candidates can download the notification and apply online for the UPSC CMS Exam 2023 from the official website of UPSC i.e., upsc.gov.in.

In the latest notification issued by UPSC, it has asked for the applications for the post of Medical Officers Grade in General Duty Medical Officers Sub-cadre of Central Health Service, Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in the Railways, General Duty Medical Officer in New Delhi Municipal Council and General duty Medical Officer Gr-II in Municipal Corporation of Delhi. There are a total of 1261 vacancies of different posts.

UPSC CMS Exam 2023

The application process has started, and the interested and eligible candidates can apply online before the deadline i.e., is May 9, 2023, up to 6 pm. According to the UPSC exam calendar, the UPSC CMS Exam 2023 is scheduled to be held on July 16, 2023.

A candidate who has passed the written as well as the practical part of final written examination of MBBS can apply for the UPSC CMS Recruitment 2023. Candidates must read all the eligibility criteria and other details carefully from the official notification before applying online. Direct link to download official notification and apply online is provided in the article below.

UPSC CMS Recruitment 2023: Overview

The DPS has invited applications for the UPSC CMS Recruitment 2023. The overview of the same is provided below for the candidates.

UPSC CMS Recruitment 2023 Recruitment Authority Union Public Service Commission Posts Name Medical Officers Grade in General Duty Medical Officers Sub-cadre of Central Health Service, Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in the Railways, General Duty Medical Officer in New Delhi Municipal Council and General duty Medical Officer Gr-II in Municipal Corporation of Delhi Mode of Application Online Application Starts Already Started Last Date to Apply May 9, 2023 Exam Date July 16, 2023 Selection process Examination, Personality Test & Document Verification

UPSC CMS Exam Date 2023

According to the official exam calendar and UPSC CMS Exam 2023 notification released by the commission, examination is scheduled to be held on July 16, 2023. Candidates can check all the details related to the important dates from the table below.

Event Date Notification Release April 19, 2023 Application Process Starts April 19, 2023 Last Date to apply May 9, 2023 Admit Card Release Expected 2 weeks before the examination Exam Date July 16, 2023

UPSC CMS Notification 2023

Candidates can download the UPSC CMS Notification 2023 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for examination. Download the official notification through the link given below.

UPSC CMS Notification 2023: Download PDF

UPSC CMS 2023 Qualification

The UPSC CMS Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria has been released by the on its official website. Candidates can check the eligibility below

UPSC CMS 2023 Age Limit

The candidate appearing for the examination should be below the age of 32 years as of August 1, 2023, except for Medical Officers Grade in General Duty Medical Officers Sub-cadre of Central Health Services. For this sub-cadre, the maximum age limit is 35 years on the same cut-off date. The age relaxation is applicable for candidates from reserved categories. Candidates can refer to the table below for more details

Criteria Age Limit General Candidates Not more than 32 years old as of August 1, 2023 Medical Officers Grade in General Duty Medical Officers Maximum age of 35 years on August 1, 2023 Reserved category candidates Age relaxation applicable as per the notification

UPSC CMS Exam Educational Qualification

Candidates must have passed the written and practical parts of the final M.B.B.S. examination to be eligible for the exam.

Candidates who have not yet passed the final M.B.B.S. exam may also apply, but their admission is provisional and subject to cancellation. If these candidates pass the written examination, they must submit proof of passing the final M.B.B.S. exam by the closing date of the Detailed Application Form. The proof of passing the final M.B.B.S. exam should be issued no later than the closing date of the Detailed Application Form.

Candidates who have not completed their compulsory rotating internship are still eligible for the exam but will only be appointed after completing the internship if they are selected.

UPSC CMS Vacancy 2023

UPSC CMS Vacancy 2023 has announced a total of 1261 job openings for positions of Medical Officers Grade in General Duty Medical Officers Sub-cadre of Central Health Service, Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in the Railways, General Duty Medical Officer in New Delhi Municipal Council and General duty Medical Officer Gr-II in Municipal Corporation of Delhi . Here's an overview of the vacancy details. However, for more detailed information about the job vacancies available, candidates must refer to the official notification.

Below is a table listing the Services/Posts for which recruitment will be conducted along with the estimated number of vacancies to be filled:

Category Service/Post Number of Vacancies Category-I Medical Officers Grade in General Duty Medical Officers Sub-cadre of Central Health Service 584 Category-II Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in the Railways 300 Category-II General Duty Medical Officer in New Delhi Municipal Council 01 Category-II General Duty Medical Officer Gr-II in Municipal Corporation of Delhi 376

UPSC CMS Vacancy 2023 Application Form

As per the notification, the online application process for these vacancies has started and the last date to apply is May 9, 2023. Interested candidates can apply for these posts through the Commission's official website, upsc.gov.in.

How to apply for UPSC CMS Exam 2023?

Candidates are required to follow the steps given below to apply online for the UPSC CMS 2023:

Candidates can apply for the examination by following these straightforward steps. The first step is to go to the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in. On the home page, look for the link to UPSC CMS Exam 2023 and click on it. This will take you to a new page where you can find the direct link to apply for the exam. Next, you need to register and complete the application form. Don't forget to pay the application fee before submitting the form. Once you've submitted the form successfully, download a copy for your records. It's a good idea to keep a hard copy of the form in case you need it later.

Direct Link to UPSC CMS Application Form

Candidates can apply online from the direct link given below:

UPSC CMS Application Form 2023 Direct Link

The application process has commenced and the last date to apply is May 9, 2023. The examination is supposed to be conducted on July 16, 2023. The candidates must read the instructions given on the official notification carefully to avoid any errors in the application form and pay the applicable fee online as per the instructions provided on the website.