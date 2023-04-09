BTSC Pharmacist Recruitment 2023 for 1539 Pharmacist posts, Check Eligibility & Other Details

BTSC Recruitment 2023 for Pharmacist posts : The Bihar Technical Service Commission has announced the recruitment for the positions of Pharmacist posts. All the relevant information regarding the BTSC Pharmacist Recruitment 2023 is available in this article for interested candidates to review.

BTSC Recruitment 2023: The Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) is currently accepting online applications for the position of Pharmacist. The purpose of this recruitment drive is to fill a total of 1539 vacancies in the organisation. Aspiring candidates who are eligible and interested can apply online through the official website of BTSC, btsc.bih.nic.in.

The selection process for the Pharmacist position may include a written test and/or an interview. Candidates will be selected based on their performance in the selection rounds. It is important to note that the selection process may vary depending on the number of applicants and the discretion of the BTSC.

BTSC Pharmacist Recruitment 2023

The online application process started on April 5, 2023, and the last date to submit applications is May 4, 2023. It is important for candidates to read through the eligibility criteria before submitting their applications. The eligibility criteria may include educational qualifications, age limit, and experience, among others.

Candidates can find more detailed information regarding the recruitment process, eligibility criteria, and other important instructions on the official website of BTSC. They can also contact the authorities through the contact details provided on the website for any queries or concerns related to the recruitment process.

BTSC Pharmacist Recruitment 2023: Overview

The BTSC has invited applications for the BTSC Pharmacist Recruitment 2023. The overview of the same is provided below for the candidates.

BTSC Pharmacist Recruitment 2023 Recruitment Authority Bihar Technical Service Commission Posts Name Pharmacist posts Mode of Application Online Application Starts Already Commenced Last Date to Apply May 4, 2023 Exam Date To be Announced Soon Selection process Examination & Document Verification

BTSC Pharmacist Recruitment 2023: Exam Date

There is no official announcement regarding the BTSC Pharmacist Recruitment 2023 Exam Date on the official website. However, the exam dates will be announced soon for the BTSC Pharmacist Recruitment 2023.

BTSC Pharmacist Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

Candidates can download the BTSC Pharmacist Recruitment 2023 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for examination. Download the official notification through the link given below.

Download PDF: BTSC Pharmacist Recruitment 2023 Notification

BTSC Pharmacist Recruitment 2023 Qualification

The BTSC Pharmacist Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria has been released by the on its official website. Candidates can check the eligibility below

BTSC Pharmacist Recruitment 2023 Age Limit

Candidates aged between 21 to 37 years can apply for the recruitment announced by BTSC. It is to be noted that the age relaxation will be applicable as per the government guidelines.

BTSC Pharmacist Recruitment 2023 Educational Qualification

Applicants who wish to apply for the available positions are required to have completed their Class 12 or intermediate examination. Additionally, they must possess a diploma in pharmacy to be considered eligible for the application process.

BTSC Pharmacist Recruitment 2023 Vacancy

BTSC Recruitment 2023 has announced a total of 1539 job openings for positions of Pharmacist posts. Here's an overview of theRecruitment vacancy details. However, for more detailed information about the job vacancies available, candidates must refer to the official notification.

Post Vacancy Pharmacist 1539

BTSC Recruitment 2023 Application Form

As per the notification, the online application process for these vacancies has already started and will end on May 4, 2023. Interested candidates can apply for these posts through the Commission's official website, btsc.bih.nic.in..

How to apply for BTSC Pharmacist Recruitment 2023?

Candidates are required to follow the steps given below to apply online for the BTSC Pharmacist Recruitment 2023 for Pharmacist posts once the application process begins

Visit the official website of BTSC, btsc.bih.nic.in. Click on the recruitment link provided on the website. Fill in your personal details on the application form, ensuring that all the information provided is accurate. Once you have filled in your details, submit the form. Pay the application fee through the payment gateway provided on the website. Upload the relevant documents as specified in the instructions. Once you have completed the above steps, review the application form to ensure that all the details provided are correct. Download a copy of the completed application form for future reference and keep it safe.

BTSC Pharmacist Recruitment 2023 Direct Link to Download Application Form

Candidates can apply online from the direct link given below

BTSC Pharmacist Recruitment 2023 Direct Link to Apply Online

The application process has already commenced. The candidates must read the instructions given on the official notification carefully to avoid any errors in the application form and pay the applicable fee online as per the instructions provided on the website.