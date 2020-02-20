UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Prelims Result 2020 Declared @upsc.gov.in, Check Details Here

UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Prelims Result 2020: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Prelims result for the posts Geo-Scientist and Geologist on its official website. All such candidates who appeared in the Combined Geo-Scientist and Geologist Prelims Exam can check their result through UPSC official website i.e. www.upsc.gov.in.

The Combined Geo‐Scientist (Preliminary) Examination, 2020 was held by the Union Public Service Commission (U.P.S.C.) on 19th January, 2020. These candidates have been qualified for the Combined Geo‐Scientist (Main) Examination, 2020 on their performance in the Prelims exam.

According to the short notification released by the UPSC, the candidates declared qualified are required to appear at the Combined Geo‐Scientist (Main) Examination, 2020.

It is to be noted that the UPSC Combined Geo‐Scientist (Main) Examination, 2020 to be held on 27th & 28th June, 2020.

Candidates should note that the marks and cut‐off marks of the Combined Geo‐ Scientist (Preliminary) Examination, 2020 will be uploaded on the Commission’s website after the entire process of the Combined Geo‐Scientist Examination, 2020 is over i.e. after the declaration of final result of the Combined Geo‐Scientist Examination, 2020.

Direct Link for UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Prelims Result 2020

How to check UPSC Combined Geo Scientist Prelims Result 2020

Visit the UPSC official website www.upsc.gov.in

Go to the Home >> Whats New >> Combined Geo Scientist (Preliminary) Examination, 2020 >> Written Result (with Name) on the home page.

Click on the link ‘Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination, 2020given on homepage

A new window will open where you will get the PDF of the result.

Download the same and save for your future reference.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for latest updates regarding the Combined Geo-Scientist and Geologist Exam 2020. For further latest update regarding the various Government jobs Notification/Exam Dates/Schedule /Admit Card/Result etc, you can also check the www.jagranjosh.com.