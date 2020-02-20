Search

UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Prelims Result 2020 Declared @upsc.gov.in, Check Details Here

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Prelims result for the posts Geo-Scientist and Geologist on its official website-www.upsc.gov.in.

Feb 20, 2020 09:15 IST
UPSC Combined Geo Scientist Prelims Result 2020
UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Prelims Result 2020: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Prelims result for the posts Geo-Scientist and Geologist on its official website. All such candidates who appeared in the Combined Geo-Scientist and Geologist Prelims Exam can check their result through UPSC official website i.e. www.upsc.gov.in.

The Combined Geo‐Scientist (Preliminary) Examination, 2020 was held by the Union Public Service Commission (U.P.S.C.) on 19th January, 2020. These candidates have been qualified for the Combined Geo‐Scientist  (Main)  Examination,  2020 on their performance in the Prelims exam. 

According to the short notification released by the UPSC, the candidates declared qualified are required to appear at the Combined  Geo‐Scientist  (Main)  Examination,  2020. 

It is to be noted that the  UPSC Combined  Geo‐Scientist  (Main)  Examination,  2020  to  be  held on  27th  &  28th  June,  2020.

Candidates should note that the marks  and  cut‐off  marks  of  the  Combined  Geo‐ Scientist  (Preliminary)  Examination,  2020  will  be  uploaded  on  the  Commission’s  website  after  the  entire  process  of  the  Combined  Geo‐Scientist  Examination,  2020  is  over  i.e. after the declaration of final result of the Combined Geo‐Scientist Examination, 2020.

Direct Link for UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Prelims Result 2020

  • How to check UPSC Combined Geo Scientist Prelims Result 2020
  • Visit the UPSC official website www.upsc.gov.in
  • Go to the Home >> Whats New >> Combined Geo Scientist (Preliminary) Examination, 2020 >> Written Result (with Name) on the home page.
  • Click on the link ‘Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination, 2020given on homepage
  • A new window will open where you will get the PDF of the result.
  • Download the same and save for your future reference. 

Candidates are advised to check the official website of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for latest updates regarding the Combined Geo-Scientist and Geologist Exam 2020. For further latest update regarding the various Government jobs Notification/Exam Dates/Schedule /Admit Card/Result etc, you can also check the www.jagranjosh.com.

