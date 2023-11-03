UPSC CGS Interview Date 2023 Out: Download Combined Geo-Scientist Interview Schedule at upsc.gov.in

UPSC CGS Interview Schedule 2023 Out: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit card download link for the interview round for the Combined Geo-Scientist 2023 on its official website-upsc.gov.in. Check hall ticket updates here.

UPSC CGS Interview Schedule 2023 Out: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit card download link for the interview round for the Combined Geo-Scientist 2023 on its official website. The Commission will be conducting the interview for the Combined Geo-Scientist 2023 from November 20, 2023 onwards.

All those candidates who have qualified in the Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination, 2023 are able to appear in the interview round for the same. Such candidates can download the detailed interview schedule from the official website of UPSC-https://upsc.gov.in.



The interview schedule link for the Combined Geo-Scientist Examination, 2023 is available on the official website of the Commission. However, the UPSC CGS Interview Schedule 2023 can also be downloaded directly through the link given below.

It is noted that UPSC had uploaded the Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination 2023 mains result on August 23, 2023 on its official website. Based on the performance of candidates in the mains exam, Commission has decided to commence the Personality Tests (Interviews) for the qualified candidates from November 20th November, 2023 onwards. Candidates qualified for the interview round for the above posts can download the schedule from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download UPSC CGS Interview Schedule 2023 ?

Step 1 : Visit the official website of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)-upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist 2022 Interview Schedule on the home page.

Step 3: You will have to provide your login credentials to the link on the home page.

Step 4: You will get the required pdf in a new window.

Step 5: Download and save it for future reference.

UPSC CGS Personality Test 2023 Update

The Personality Test schedule for the posts of Geologist, Geologist & Hydrogeology, Geophysicist/Geophysics and Chemist/Chemical of Combined Geo-Scientist

Examination 2023 will be conducted from November 20, 2023 onwards. Candidates can check the post wise interview schedule including Roll number wise Day and date of Interview/session available on the official website.

UPSC CGS Personality Test 2023 Admit Card Download Update

UPSC will soon upload the e-Summon Letters i.e. interview hall ticket for the Personality Tests (Interviews) round on its official website. All those candidates who have qualified for the interview round for different posts including Geologist, Geologist & Hydrogeology, Geophysicist/Geophysics and Chemist/Chemical can download their admit card from the official website https://www.upsc.gov.in & https://www.upsconline.nic.in. You will have to provide your login credentials to the link to download the hall ticket from the official website.