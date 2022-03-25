UPSC CSE Interview Schedule 2021 (OUT) at upsc.gov.in; Check Interview Hall Ticket Update Here

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the interview schedule for the UPSC Civil Services on its official website-upsc.gov.in. Check Interview Schedule PDF here.

UPSC CSE Interview Schedule 2021 : Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the interview schedule for the UPSC Civil Services on its official website. Commission is set to conduct the interview for the Civil Service post from 5th April 2022 onwards. All such candidates who have qualified in the Civil Services Mains Exam can check the UPSC CSE Interview Schedule 2021 available on the official website-upsc.gov.in.

Commission is set to conduct the interview for the candidates selected in Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2021 declared on 17th March, 2022. Commission has decided to commence the Personality Tests (Interviews) of the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2021 from 05.04.2022 onwards.

Candidates qualified for the interview round for CSE should note that the e-Summon Letters of Personality Tests (Interviews) will be made available shortly on the Commission’s Website https://www.upsc.gov.in & https://www.upsconline.in .

You can download the UPSC CSE Interview Schedule 2021from the official website after following these steps given below.

How to Download UPSC CSE Interview Schedule 2021 Check Steps

Visit the official website of UPSC Click on ‘Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2021 Interview Schedule’ You will get the PDF of the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2021Interview Schedule in a new window. Download and save the UPSC CSE Interview Schedule 2021 for future reference.

Alternatively you can download the UPSC CSE Interview Schedule 2021 directly from the link given below.