UPSC CSE Result 2022 (Out) @upsc.gov.in: Download IAS (Civil Service) Roll Number PDF Here

UPSC CSE Result 2022 has been announced by Union Public Service Commission on upsc.gov.in. Candidates can download PDF Here.

UPSC CSE Result 2022 Download: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the result of the exam for the post of Civil Services (Preliminary) Exam 2022 held on 05 June 2022. Candidates can download UPSC Civil Service Result from this page and check the roll numbers of all the shortlisted candidates in UPSC IAS Pre Exam 2022.

What is After UPSC IAS Result ?

Candidates who found their roll number in the list will be called to appear for the mains exam. Before appearing in the mains such as candidates have to apply again in the Detailed Application Form-I (DAF-I) for the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2022. The dates and important instructions for filling up of the DAF-I and its submission will be announced in due course on the website of the Commission.

What are my UPSC CSE Marks ?

The marks of the exam, cut off marks and answer keys of CS (P) Examination, 2022 will be uploaded on the Commission’s website i.e. https://upsc.gov.in only after the entire process of the Civil Services Examination, 2022 is over i.e. after the declaration of the final result.

What Can I Download UPSC CSE Result 2022 ?

Step 1: Go to the official website of the commission i.e. upsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, you will find the link to download the result and click on that link 'Result - CIVIL SERVICES (PRELIMINARY) EXAMINATION, 2022'

Step 3: Download UPSC CSE Result PDF

Step 4: Check the details of the shortlisted candidates for UPSC CSE Mains Exam 2022

What is UPSC CSE Mains Exam Date ?

The candidates shall be informed regarding the UPSC Civil Service Mains Exam in due course of time. The candidates are advised to keep track on the official website of the commission.

The Union Public Service Commission has a Facilitation Counter near the Examination Hall Building in its premises at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi. Candidates may obtain any information/clarification regarding their result of the above mentioned Examination on all working days between 10.00 AM to 5.00 PM, in person or on Tel. No. 011-23385271, 011-23098543 or 011-23381125 from the Facilitation Counter. *********