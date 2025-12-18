UPSC ESE Result 2025 OUT at upsc.gov.in, Download Engineering Service Merit List PDF - Link Here

CTET 2026 Application Form
By Manish Kumar
Dec 18, 2025, 12:17 IST

UPSC ESE Result 2025 Download: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the result of Engineering Services Examination, 2025  (ESE 2025) on December 18, 2025. The result has been released in PDF containing the roll numbers of the selected candidates. Candidates can check the result cum merit list at the official website. Check all details here. 

UPSC ESE Result 2025 Out: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has finally released the result of Engineering Services Examination, 2025 (ESE 2025) on December 18, 2025 on its website - upsc.gov.in. The commission has prepared the selection list PDF containing the roll numbers of the selected candidates who have been recommended for appointment to various Services/Posts in the Ministries/Departments concerned.

Candidates who appeared in UPSC ESE Exam held in August, 2025 followed by Personality Test in October-November, 2025 can download UPSC ESE Result from the official website or through the link below:

UPSC ESE Result 2025 Link

Based on the results of the written part of the Engineering Services Examination, 2025, the Commission has uploaded the link of pdf of the shortlisted candidates or appointment to various Services/Posts in the Ministries/Departments concerned. Candidates are advised to download the pdf directly through the link given below- 

UPSC ESE Result 2025

Direct Link

How to Download UPSC ESE Result 2025 ?

You can download the UPSC ESE Result 2025 pdf after following the steps given below-

  • Go to the official website  of UPSC i.e. www.upsc.gov.in
  • Click on 'Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2025Final Result, given on the home page
  • You will get a PDF file in a new window your screen
  • Check the roll number of selected candidate
  • Download UPSC ESE Result PDF and take a print out for future use


