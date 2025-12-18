UPSC ESE Result 2025 OUT at upsc.gov.in, Download Engineering Service Merit List PDF - Link Here

UPSC ESE Result 2025 Out: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has finally released the result of Engineering Services Examination, 2025 (ESE 2025) on December 18, 2025 on its website - upsc.gov.in. The commission has prepared the selection list PDF containing the roll numbers of the selected candidates who have been recommended for appointment to various Services/Posts in the Ministries/Departments concerned.

Candidates who appeared in UPSC ESE Exam held in August, 2025 followed by Personality Test in October-November, 2025 can download UPSC ESE Result from the official website or through the link below:

UPSC ESE Result 2025 Link

Based on the results of the written part of the Engineering Services Examination, 2025, the Commission has uploaded the link of pdf of the shortlisted candidates or appointment to various Services/Posts in the Ministries/Departments concerned. Candidates are advised to download the pdf directly through the link given below-