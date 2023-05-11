UPSC Exam Calendar 2023 Out on upsc.gov.in; CSE Prelims on May 26, Check NDA CDS CAPF Exam Dates Here

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the new exam calendar for the year 2024 on its website - upsc.gov.in. Download pdf here.

UPSC Calendar 2024 Download: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the new exam calendar for the year 2024 on its website - upsc.gov.in. The Commission has uploaded the detailed exam schedule including Prelims/Mains for all major exams including Indian Civil Services, Indian Engineering Services, CISF AC(EXE) LDCE, N.D.A. & N.A, CDS, Indian Forest Service, IES/ISS, Combined Medical Services, Central Armed Police Forces (ACs), N.D.A. & N.A. Examination (II), CDS 2 and others scheduled in 2023-24.

All such candidates who are part of the selection process for these major recruitment drive initiated by UPSC can download the UPSC Calendar 2023-24 from the official website of UPSC-https://www.upsc.gov.in.

Alternatively you can download the UPSC Calendar 2023-24 directly through the link given below.

According to the short notice released, the Commission will be conducting the UPSC CSE 2024 Prelims exam on Sunday, May 26, 2024 across the country. All those candidates with requisite educational qualification can submit their application form between February 02 to March 5, 2024 for the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2024.

The UPSC NDA & NA I and CDS I Exams 2024 will be held on April 21, 2024, whereas the UPSC NDA & NA II and CDS II Exams 2024 will be conducted on September 9, 2024.

Candidates can check all the details including date of publication of major notification, last date of receipt of application and also the date of commencement and duration of exam.

You can download the UPSC Calendar 2024 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to download UPSC Exam Calendar 2024?

Step 1: Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link available for UPSC Annual Calendar 2024 displaying on the home page.

Step 3: You will get the pdf of the UPSC Exams 2024 schedule PDF on your screen.

Step 4: Check the UPSC exam dates 2024 and mark them on your calendars.

Step 5: Download and save it for future reference.