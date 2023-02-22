UPSC IAS 2023: Application Correction Window Opens Today @upsc.gov.in: Check All Details Here

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has opened today i.e. 22 February 2022 the online application correction window for the UPSC Civil Service Exam 2023 on its official website-upsc.gov.in. Check update here.

UPSC IAS 2023 Application Correction Window Opens: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has opened today i.e. 22 February 2022 the online application correction window for the UPSC Civil Service Exam 2023. Candidates who have applied successfully for the UPSC Civil Service Prelims Exam 2023 and wish to make any changes in the credentials given by them in the UPSC application form can do the same.

To make the changes in the application form, candidates will have to visit the official website of UPSC-upsc.gov.in.

It is noted that the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has closed the UPSC civil service exam registration window yesterday i.e. 21 February 2023.

It is noted that UPSC will conduct the Civil Service Prelims exam 2023 on 28 May 2023.

A number of candidates have applied for the prelims exam round for UPSC IAS 2023 and now candidates can edit online in their Application Form after visiting the official website of UPSC.

UPSC IAS 2023: Process For Application Correction

According to the details notification released earlier, Commission has also provided the facility of making correction(s) in any field(s) of the application form for this examination from next day of the closure of the application window of this Examination i.e. from 22.02.2023 to 28.02.2023.

In case a candidate wants to carry out any change in his/her OTR profile, candidates will have to login to the OTR platform and do the needful accordingly.

It is noted that UPSC is set to recruit a total of 1105 posts at various services across the country under the recruitment drive.

UPSC IAS 2023: Details Date Sheet

Event Details UPSC Online Application Form Starting Date Link 01 February 2023 UPSC CSE Online Application Form Last Date 21 February 2023 UPSC CSE Application Correction Window Opening Date 22 February 2023 UPSC CSE Application Correction Window Closing Date 28 February 2023 UPSC Prelims Exam Date 2023 28 May 2023 UPSC Mains Exam Date 2023 15 September 2023











