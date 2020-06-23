UPSC (IAS) Coaching Institutes Supported By State Governments: Check List & Other Important Details

UPSC Civil Services is one of the esteemed services of the country. Every year lakhs of aspirants appear for the exam in order to join the IAS, IPS, IFS and other Government Group A and B services through the UPSC Civil Services Exam. A cluster of private coaching institutes is present throughout India that provide coachings for the UPSC Civil Services Pre cum Mains exam. However, the hefty fees charged by such institutes make the coaching facility out of reach for the middle class and poor section of the society. Due to such a competitive price of coaching facility many deserving candidates are devoided from the proper guidance and training required during the preparation. To help such candidates, many State Governments have started coaching programs for the economically and socially weaker sections of society. Let’s have a look at these institutes:

Jamia Milia Islamia - Delhi

Jamia Milia Islamia, (JMI) Univesity (Delhi) provides a free coaching program for the aspirants of the UPSC (IAS) Exam exam every year. This training program includes free coaching classes for both UPSC Prelims and Mains as well as for the optional subject. Apart from the classes, free accommodation facility will be provided to all the aspirants selected for the classes. However, the students who want to avail of free coaching classes facility need to verify their eligibility and further pass the entrance test and interview.

This facility is exclusively open for candidates belonging to the minority, scheduled caste, and scheduled tribe category.

Women candidates are also eligible to apply.

Only those candidates who have completed their graduation and have their results can apply.

Any candidate who has already availed the JMI coaching but didn’t appear in the exam for the past 3 years is not eligible to apply.

10% of seats are reserved for students who are below 24 years of age.

Check their official website for the details of the program

Sampkalp Bhawan - Delhi

This academy envisions helping honest sincere, socially committed nationally inspired innovative and imaginative persons including those from disadvantaged segments of Indian society to join the civil services. It believes that this will certainly invigorate the pace of change and ensure the participation of millions of Indians, especially the socially and economically weaker classes in the developmental process of the nation. Sankalp wants to make sincere efforts to achieve this vision.

Located in R.K. Puram, this institute also provides hostel and mess facility to the aspirants. Check on their website for more details

All India Civil Services Coaching Centre, Chennai - Tamil Nadu

Coaching for UPSC Civil Services Examination in All India Civil Services Coaching Centre is given to candidates from Tamil Nadu through an entrance examination conducted in the month of November.

It conducts both full time and part-time programs where the seat reserves for the full-time program are 225 while for part-time which is a non-residential program is 100 seats. Candidates need to deposit an application fee of Rs 1,000 and a caution deposit of Rs 4,000.

Other details of the program can be checked on their official website.

State Institute for Administrative Careers - Mumbai, Maharashtra

The State Institute for Administrative Careers (SIAC) came to be instituted in 1976 by the Government of Maharashtra.

This was in pursuit of the recommendations made by an inter-departmental committee which had gone into the question of improving the performance of the candidates from Maharashtra in a matter of securing appointments to IAS/IFS/IPS and other allied services made through the competitive examination conducted annually by the Union Public Service Commission(UPSC).

The setting up of the SIAC fulfilled the long-felt need for a full-time residential institute devoted to conducting free training programs round the year equipping the Maharashtrian youth to face confidently the challenges posed by the CSE.

The institute also provides Mock Interview Facility to the candidates who have qualified the mains exam.

Utkal Pragati Foundation- Balasore, Odisha

Launched by IRS officer Ashis Panda, his brother Debashis Panda and few other administrative officers, Utkal provides UPSC online coaching program to only 50 selected students from SC, ST category, and 50 General category students with 20 from the EWS category.

Classes are held through Zoom and videos are also uploaded on their YouTube channel. Training is also provided for aspirants to develop their analytical ability in the scheduled two-day classes. The aspirants are also given home assignments to solve in the rest five days.

For more details, you can go through their official website

Sardar Patel Institute Of Public Administration - Ahmedabad, Gujarat

The government of Gujarat has started CGRS Centre since April 2013 at the Sardar Patel Institute of Public Administration (SPIPA) Ahmedabad for imparting training to the youth of Gujarat who aspires to Central Government Class 1-2 Service. This is a full-time course and candidates are not allowed to join any job or outside study. There is no Coaching Fee. But candidates have to pay Rs. 2000/- as a library deposit and Rs. 5000/- as a training deposit. Applications are invited from the eligible candidates in the month of June-July every year One English and one Gujarati Newspapers. The entrance Exam fee is RS. 300/- for General Category and Rs. 100/- for SC/ST/SEBC/category Candidates. An objective type of written test is held at Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Surat, Vadodara, and Mehsana in July for the eligible candidate.

Nurture the Future

Launched by the Union Government, this is a unique mentorship program called ‘Nurture the Future’, under which civil service probationers will have to adopt adolescents as mentees and guide them throughout their educational and professional lives.

The initiative, which was formally launched during the first-ever common foundation course for civil service trainees of the 2019 batch, aims to provide mentorship to underprivileged and socially or economically-backward children studying in class 10 and above.

