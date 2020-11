UPSC IAS Mains 2020: Sociology Optional Previous Years’ Question Papers (2019 to 2009)

UPSC: Considered as one of the easiest optional subjects, Sociology is one of the most popular optional subjects among IAS aspirants. The syllabus allotted for UPSC Mains Sociology optional is narrow as compared to the other subjects. It is easy to understand in terms of concepts, even science background students can choose this as optional. To gain an understanding of the type of questions asked in the UPSC Sociology optional paper, aspirants can check the previous year’s papers. These papers not only act as a guiding booklet but also helps in answer writing practice. Check below the past 11 years’ papers of Sociology optional.

UPSC IAS Mains 2020: Optional Subject Syllabus for Sociology

UPSC IAS Mains 2020: Sociology Optional Previous Years’ Question Papers

UPSC IAS Mains Sociology Optional Previous Year Papers - 2019 Paper-I Paper-II UPSC IAS Mains Sociology Optional Previous Year Papers - 2018 Paper-I Paper-II UPSC IAS Mains Sociology Optional Previous Year Papers - 2017 Paper-I Paper-II UPSC IAS Mains Sociology Optional Previous Year Papers - 2016 Paper-I Paper-II UPSC IAS Mains Sociology Optional Previous Year Papers - 2015 Paper-I Paper-II UPSC IAS Mains Sociology Optional Previous Year Papers - 2014 Paper-I Paper-II UPSC IAS Mains Sociology Optional Previous Year Papers - 2013 Paper-I Paper-II UPSC IAS Mains Sociology Optional Previous Year Papers - 2012 Paper-I Paper-II UPSC IAS Mains Sociology Optional Previous Year Papers - 2011 Paper-I Paper-II UPSC IAS Mains Sociology Optional Previous Year Papers - 2010 Paper-I Paper-II UPSC IAS Mains Sociology Optional Previous Year Papers - 2009 Paper-I Paper-II

UPSC IAS aspirants would notice that Sociology optional for UPSC has a significant syllabus overlap with topics from General Studies and also with essay topics asked in the past few years. Hence, the preparation of Sociology optional will also help in essay preparation.

