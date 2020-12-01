UPSC IAS Mains 2020: Booklist & Resources for Sociology Optional Papers

UPSC: Considered as one of the easiest optional subjects, Sociology is one of the most popular optional subjects among IAS aspirants. The syllabus allotted for UPSC Mains Sociology optional is narrow as compared to the other subjects. It is easy to understand in terms of concepts, even science background students can choose this as optional. The study material for the optional subject is widely available and can be accessed both online and offline. Below we have provided a list of important books and other resources which have been recurrently recommended by toppers and subject experts to score well in UPSC IAS Mains optional paper.

Recommended Books for Sociology Optional - Paper I

➨ Classical Sociological Theory by George Ritzer

➨ Sociology by Anthony Giddens

➨ Sociology Themes and Perspectives by Haralambos and Holborn

➨ Modern Organization (Foundations of Modern Sociology)by Amitai Etzioni

Recommended Books for Sociology Optional - Paper-II

➨ Handbook of Indian Sociology by Veena Das

➨ Social change in modern India by M N Srinivas

➨ Modernisation of Indian Tradition by Yogendra Singh

➨ Sociological Background of Indian Nationalism by A R Desai

➨ Rural Sociology by S L Doshi

➨ Caste in Indian politics Rajni Kothari

Other Resources for Sociology Optional

➨ Oxford Dictionary Of Sociology

➨ IGNOU Study Material

➨ EPW magazine

It is important that the candidates are updated with the latest news and reports related to social issues. UPSC IAS aspirants would notice that Sociology optional for UPSC has a significant syllabus overlap with topics from General Studies and also with essay topics asked in the past few years. Hence, the preparation of Sociology optional will also help in essay preparation. It should be noted that the answers written for optional papers are different from those written for GS papers. Aspirants can read a detailed strategy for optional papers as well as answer writing techniques from the links provided below.

