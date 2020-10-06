UPSC IAS Prelims 2020: Raise Objection Against Any Question In Paper I & II Till October 11 - Check Notification & Direct Link

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited the representations (views or opinions or objections) of the candidates regarding the questions asked in the Civil Services Prelims Exam 2020 held on Sunday, October 4. Candidates who have any objection to the questions asked in both the Prelims exam papers (GS I & GS II) or want to communicate with the Commission, can check the 'Online question paper representation portal' created at their official website www.upsconline.nic.in. You can make your representation through '.

Direct Link to Submit Qbjection Through Online Question Paper Representation Portal

Representation to be made within 7 days of the Exam Conducted

For each Examination, a time frame of 7 days (a week) i.e. from the next day of the Examination Date to 6.00 p.m. of the 7th day is fixed for the candidates to make representations to the Commission on the questions asked in the Papers of that Examination. For example, if the Examination is held on 1st March, then the representations can be submitted from 2nd March to 8th March (till 6:00 p.m.)

No representation shall be accepted under any circumstances after this window of 7 days is over and the Commission shall not involve in any correspondence with the candidates in this regard.

Representation to be made by Online mode Only

The representation must be submitted through the “Online Question Paper Representation Portal (QPRep)” only by accessing the following URL:

Online Question Paper Representation Portal

No representation by email/post/hand or by any other mode shall be accepted and the Commission shall not involve in any correspondence with the candidates in this regard.

UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam: Check Question Papers

UPSC (IAS) Prelims 2020 QPRep: How to submit representations?

Visit the official QPrep link on UPSC website

Click on "Click here"

Fill in all the details - roll number, Date of Birth and captcha and click on submit

In the window, select exam date, Question booklet series, and write your query in the given box. You can also attach a picture of the question (If required)

Click on submit

