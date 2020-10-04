Solved UPSC IAS Prelims Exam 2020 Question Paper with Answer Key - GS Paper 1 & Paper 2 (CSAT)

UPSC 2020 Civil Services Prelims Exam (October 4): The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is conducting UPSC Prelims 2020, timings for Paper 1 is from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM & Paper 2 is from 02:30 PM to 04:30 PM. Paper 1 of UPSC Prelims 2020 is over & Jagran Josh is providing the answer key of UPSC Prelims 2020 question paper. Question Paper of UPSC Prelims 2020 (PDF) is also available for download. Reviews about today's UPSC Paper 2020 are also available now.

Solved UPSC IAS Prelims 2020 Question Paper:

Solved UPSC Prelims 2020 question paper (with Answer Key) has been provided here by Jagran Josh's Experts. With the help of solved UPSC (IAS) Prelims 2020 Question Paper candidates can get an idea about the answers of UPSC Prelims 2020.

UPSC IAS Prelims 2020 Answer Key:

UPSC aspirants can check answers of all the questions. Here we have provided the UPSC Answer Key of a particular set but questions in all the sets (A/B/C/D) are almost the same but the order is different.



UPSC IAS Prelims 2020 GS Paper 1 Question Paper with Answer Key:

UPSC IAS Prelims 2020 GS Paper 1 Question Paper (4th October, 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM) with answer key is now accessible and one can access all the questions and answers of this paper from the link given below

UPSC IAS Prelims 2020 CSAT Question Paper with Answer Key:

UPSC IAS Prelims 2020 CSAT Question Paper with Answer Key (4th October, 02:30 PM to 04:30 PM) with answer key is now also accessible and one can access all the questions and answers of this paper from the link given below

UPSC Civil Services Exam (CSE) 2020 Question Paper with Answer Key:

Candidates who have appeared for UPSC Civil Services Exam (CSE) 2020 can access the UPSC Civil Services Exam (CSE) 2020 Question Paper (with Answer Key) and can easily get an idea about the expected score of UPSC Prelims Result 2020. One can also check expected UPSC Prelims 2020 cut-off from the link given below

UPSC Exam Timing 2020: Civil Services Examination (Prelims) Paper 1 & Paper 2

Exam timings for today’s UPSC CSE Prelims 2020 is

- Paper 1: 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM

- Paper 2: 02:30 PM to 04:30 PM

As per the instructions given in the UPSC Admit Card, gates will be closed 10 minutes before the commencement of the examination.

UPSC Prelims 2020 Paper: Exam Pattern of UPSC (CSE) 2020

UPSC Prelims 2020 Exam consists of 2 papers. Each paper contains multiple-choice questions. Candidates need to appear for both papers. More detail about each paper is given below

⇒ General Studies (Paper- I): 100 Multiple Choice Questions (200 Marks) in 2 Hours

Marking Scheme

+2 marks for each correct response

0 marks for no response

Negative Marking for incorrect response: One-third of marks allotted to each question (or - 0.67 marks for each incorrect response)

⇒ General Studies (Paper- II or Aptitude Test): 80 Multiple Choice Questions (200 Marks) in 2 Hours

Marking Scheme

+2.5 marks for each correct response

0 marks for no response

Negative Marking for incorrect response: One-third of marks allotted to each question (or- 0.83 marks for each incorrect response)

The marks scored by candidates in UPSC Prelims 2020 are not added to the total score for the final merit list. Candidates who clear the UPSC Prelims 2020 cut-off will be eligible to appear for UPSC Mains 2020.

UPSC Prelims 2020: Expected Cut-off

The cut-off of any exam like UPSC CSE 2020 depends on the number of candidates, vacancies and difficulty level of the exam. Nothing concrete can be said before the exam but the experts told us that a slight variation of 5 to 10 marks might be expected in the cut-off as compared to previous years’ UPSC Cut-off.

The expected cut-off of UPSC Prelims 2020

- General: 98 + (5 to 10) marks

- EWS: 90 + (5 to 10) marks

- OBC: 95.34 + (5 to 10) marks

- SC: 82 ± 5 marks

- ST: 77.34 ± 5 marks

- PwBD-1: 53.34 ± 5 marks

- PwBD-2: 44.66 ± 5 marks

- PwBD-3: 61.34 ± 5 marks

- PwBD-5: 61.34 ± 5 marks

UPSC Prelims 2020 Result:

UPSC Prelims 2020 result is expected to be announced in the beginning of November 2020. This is based on the fact that last year, UPSC prelims was conducted on 02 June and UPSC Prelims Result was declared on 12 July.