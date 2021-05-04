UPSC IAS Prelims 2021: Important Questions on World Geography - Topic 9 (Seas of the World)

In terms of geography, Seas are smaller than oceans and are usually located where the land and ocean meet. Typically, Seas are partially enclosed by land. Seas have great geographical, Political, and Economical significance. Seas of the world are an important part of the UPSC prelims Geography syllabus and aspirants should revise the topic with clarity. Studying this topic with the help of maps can be helpful. Aspirants can check here some important questions based on the important marginal seas of the world.

Ques 1: Which of the following countries does not have a coastline with the Mediterannean Sea?

Tunisia Greece Eritrea Israel

Select the correct code:

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 1, 3 and 4 only

(c) 2 and 4 only

(d) 1, 2 and 4 only

Ans: d

Explanation: Today 21 countries, with surface areas from 2 km2 to 2.4 million km2, have coastlines on the Mediterranean Sea. They are Albania, Algeria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Cyprus, Egypt, France, Greece, Israel, Italy, Lebanon, Libya, Malta, Monaco, Montenegro, Morocco, Slovenia, Spain, Syria, Tunisia, and Turkey.

Ques 2: Which of the following is an inland sea?

(a) Arabian Sea

(b) Black Sea

(c) Mediterannean Sea

(d) Adriatic Sea

Ans: b

Explanation: The Black Sea is an inland sea located between far-southeastern Europe and the far-western edges of the continent of Asia and the country of Turkey. It’s bordered by Turkey, and by Bulgaria, Romania, Ukraine, Russia, and Georgia.

Ques 3: Which of the following water bodies is landlocked by North Korea, South Korea and China from three sides?

(a) Yellow Sea

(b) East China Sea

(c) Sea of Japan

(d) South China Sea

Ans: a

Explanation: The Yellow Sea is a marginal sea of the Western Pacific Ocean located between mainland China and the Korean Peninsula, and can be considered the northwestern part of the East China Sea

Ques 4: Which of the following water bodies was historically known as the Burma Sea?

(a) Arabian Sea

(b) South China Sea

(c) Andaman Sea

(d) Sargasso Sea

Ans: c

Explanation: The Andaman Sea (historically also known as the Burma Sea) is a marginal sea of northeastern Indian Ocean bounded by the coastlines of Myanmar and Thailand along the Gulf of Martaban and west side of the Malay Peninsula and separated from the Bay of Bengal to its west by the Andaman Islands and the Nicobar Islands.

Ques 5: Consider the following statements:

Baltic Sea separates the Italian Peninsula from the Balkan Peninsula. Baltic sea is the largest body of brackish water in the world.

Which of the given statements is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Ans: b

Explanation: The Adriatic Sea is a body of water separating the Italian Peninsula from the Balkan Peninsula. The Adriatic Sea is a part of the Mediterranean Sea positioned between the eastern coastline of Italy, and countries of the Balkan Peninsula, from Slovenia, South through Croatia, Montenegro, and to Albania.

Ques 6: “While all other seas in the world are defined at least in part by land boundaries, this Sea is defined only by ocean currents.”

Which water body is being discussed in the above statement?

(a) Java Sea

(b) Tasmania Sea

(c) Sargasso Sea

(d) Ionian Sea

Ans: c

Explanation: While all other seas in the world are defined at least in part by land boundaries, the Sargasso Sea is defined only by ocean currents. It is bounded on the west by the Gulf Stream, north, by the North Atlantic Current, east, by the Canary Current, and south, by the North Atlantic Equatorial Current.

Ques 7: Which of the following sea are part of the Pacific ocean?

Java Sea Philippine Sea Bering Sea Aegean Sea

Select the correct code:

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 2, 3 and 4 only

(d) 1 and 4 only

Ans: b

Explanation: Marginal Seas of the Pacific Ocean Bering Sea Celebes Sea Coral Sea East China Sea Philippine Sea Sea of Japan Sea of Okhotsk South China Sea (another important conflict zone) Tasman Sea (between Australia and New Zealand) Yellow Sea (by the Korean Peninsula)

Ques 8: Which one of the following countries do not have a coastline with the caspian sea?

(a) Kazakhstan

(b) Uzbekistan

(c) Russia

(d) Iran

Ans: b

Explanation:

Ques 9: Sea of Okhotsk lies in:

(a) Pacific Ocean

(b) Atlantic Ocean

(c) Indian Ocean

(d) Metiterranean Sea

Ans: a

Explanation: Sea of Okhotsk is a marginal sea of the western Pacific Ocean. It is located between Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula on the east, the Kuril Islands on the southeast, Japan's island of Hokkaido on the south, the island of Sakhalin along the west, and a stretch of eastern Siberian coast along the west and north.

Ques 10: The Irish Sea is a marginal sea of:

(a) Pacific Ocean

(b) Atlantic Ocean

(c) Indian Ocean

(d) Arctic Ocean

Ans: d

Explanation: The Irish Sea separates the islands of Ireland and Great Britain; linked to the Celtic Sea in the south by St George's Channel, and to the Inner Seas off the West Coast of Scotland in the north by the North Channel, also known as the Straits of Moyle. It is a marginal sea of the Arctic Ocean.

