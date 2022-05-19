UPSC IAS 2022: Small Town Aspirants Who Broke All Myths To Become IAS Officers!

UPSC Civil Services Exam is a yearly exam that is the dream of millions of Indians. It is one of the most elite jobs in the country. Take a look at those who succeeded in this exam from small towns.

UPSC Civil Services exam is conducted every year. The exam can be undertaken by every graduate in the country. There are however many myths and misconceptions regarding this exam. Many would say that aspirants from small towns cannot handle the pressures of Civil Services, or one has to join a coaching institute in a bigger city to achieve success in CSE.

But, there are aspirants who have broken all myths and have become Civil Servants or IAS officers. This article is dedicated to such officers who belonged to small towns and studied hard to achieve success in UPSC Civil Services Exam.

UPSC IAS 2022: Small Town Candidates Who Became Civil Servants

Take a look at the following aspirants who belonged from small towns and cracked UPSC Civil Services Exam to become IAS officers.

IAS Manish Gurwani:

Manish became an IAS officer despite his mother's ill health and his Hindi medium schooling. Manish was born and brought up in Nohar, Rajasthan. His father was a Government Ayurvedic doctor while his mother was Gopi Chandani a school teacher. He succeeded in becoming an IAS Officer in UPSC IAS Exam 2017. He secured AIR 18 in that exam. Currently, he is posted as the Assistant Collector and Sub Divisional Magistrate in the Bhuj municipality of the Kutch district of Gujarat.

“My journey was not easy. Since I studied at a Hindi-medium school, I could not completely understand all the lectures that were being delivered in college. I found it incredibly tough to even converse with people in English. Then, gradually, I began picking up the language by reading more and more,” said Manish in an interview.

IAS Mamta Yadav:

Mamta Yadav was 24 when she got selected for UPSC CSE. She was a resident of Basai which is a small village in the Mahendragarh district of Haryana. She secured 5th rank in UPSC CSE 2020. She was the first-ever female IAS Officer from her town in Haryana.

Mamta completed her graduation from Hindu College at Delhi University. She was the topper there. She began her preparation while she was graduating. She studied for 10-12 hours every day. In her first attempt, she got a posting in Indian Railway Personnel Service. However, she was not satisfied and worked hard to secure AIR 5 in the UPSC Exam.

IAS Amritpal Kaur :

Amritpal Kaur was 29 years from Gurdaspur. She cleared the CSE with 44th rank in her fourth attempt. Amritpal's parents were also government servants and she always wanted to become District Commissioner even when she knew nothing about Civil Services. She said, "I worked at Tata Power Distribution Ltd in Delhi for a year but my heart was in the services."

Amritpal's elder brother is an engineer in Canada but she was never tempted to follow in his footsteps.

Himanshu Gupta:

Himanshu Gupta is one of those candidates who belonged to a small town and succeeded in clearing the UPSC Civil Services Exam without any help from coaching institutes. His father was a cloth seller from a village in Bareilly in UP. It all started when Himanshu started reading newspapers. His interest in the current affairs made him choose Civil Services as a profession. He cleared the Civil Services Exam with the help of the internet, which is mock test series and practice papers. He succeeded in his third attempt to become an IAS officer finally.

