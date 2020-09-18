UPSC IES/CMS 2020 Exam Date 2020 out @upsc.gov.in, Check UPSC Recruitment 2020 Exam Schedule Here

UPSC Exam Date 2020: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the time table for Indian Economics Service Exam 2020 & Combined Medical Services Exam 2020 on the official website. All those who applied for UPSC IES/CMS 2020 will appear in October 2020.

According to the official notice, The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct Indian Economics Service Exam 2020 on 16, 17 and 18 October 2020 while Combined Medical Services Exam 2020 will be held on 22 October 2020.

UPSC CMS/IES 2020 Admit Card

The commission will release CMS/IES 2020 Admit Card prior 15 days prior to the commencement of the exam. According to which we can expect the admit card in the last week of September or first week of October 2020. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.

UPSC IES 2020 Exam Date

UPSC CMS 2020 Exam Date

UPSC IES 2020 Exam Pattern

UPSC IES 2020 Recruitment process shall have two parts.i.e. part-1 & Part 2. Part -1 will be written exam carrying a maximum of 1000 marks for 6 papers. Those who will qualify in paper 1 will be called for paper 2. Paper 2 will be Viva Voce. Viva voce of such candidates as may be called by the Commission carrying a maximum of 200 marks.

UPSC CMS 2020 Exam Pattern

The recruitment exam consists of a computer-based exam and personality test. The computer-based exam will consist of two Papers, each Paper carrying a maximum of 250 marks. Each Paper will be of two hours duration. Candidates qualifying in the written test will be called for personality test carrying 100 marks of such of the candidates who qualify on the results of the Computer-based examination.

UPSC IES/CMS Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

A total of 559 vacancies will be recruited for Junior Scale Posts in Central Health Service, Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in the Railways, Assistant Medical Officer in Indian Ordnance Factories Health Service, General Duty Medical Officer in New Delhi Municipal Council, General duty Medical Officer Gr-II in East Delhi Municipal Corporation, North Delhi Municipal Corporation and South Delhi Municipal Corporation.