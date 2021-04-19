UPSC IES/ISS 2020 Personality Test Postponed due to COVID-19 second wave, Details Here

UPSC IES/ISS 2020 Personality Test: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has postponed the personality test for UPSC IES/ISS 2020 due to a surge in COVID cases. The new date for the exam will be communicated on the official website. The candidates who were going to appear for the Indian Economic Service/ Indian Statistical Service 2020 personality test keep checking on the official website for regular updates.

Indian Economic Service/ Indian Statistical Service 2020 personality test was scheduled to be held April 20 to 23, 2021. However, the personality test is now postponed till further notice due to the COVID-19 second wave. The new dates will be announced on the official website in due course of time. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website and gear up themselves for the personality test.

The result of the written part of the Indian Economic Service/Indian Statistical Service Examination 2020 held by the U.P.S.C. in October 2020 was released on 22 January 2021. The DAF (Detailed Application Form) was available from 2 to 12 February 2021.

A total of 31 candidates will appear for the Personality Test/ interview for Indian Economic Service (IES) and 131 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the interview/personality test for Indian Statistical Service (ISS).

The qualified candidates will have to produce documents in support of his/her age, date of birth, educational qualification, community (SC/ST/OBC/EWS) and physical disability certificate (in the case of PwD candidates). In case any of the written qualified candidates fails to bring any or all the required original documents in support of his/her candidature for the Indian Economic Service/Indian Statistical Service Examination, 2020, he/she will not be allowed to present himself/herself before the PT Board and no TA will be allowed.

