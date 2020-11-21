Army Dental Corps 2021 Notification to Release on @joinindianarmy.nic.in, Check Details Here

Army Dental Corps 2021 Notification: Indian Army will soon release Army Dental Corps 2021 Notification on its website as per Employment Newspaper (21 November to 27 November). The Director Gen Armed Forces will recruit civilian dental surgeons for Grant of Short Service Commission, for the commissioning cycle of 2021 on the basis of NEET MDS 2021 to be conducted by National Boards of Examinations (NBE), New Delhi under the aegis of Ministry of Health & Welfare, GOI.

The number of vacancies, date of commencement of applications and other details will be intimidated on the official website. All candidates wishing to appear in NEET MDS 2021 are advised to keep close eyes on the official website for latest updates.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: to be announced

Army Dental Corps 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates holding BDS Degree must have secured 55% Marks in final year or have passed MDDS from a College/University recognized by Dental Council of India (DCI). He/she should have completed one-year compulsory Rotatory internship & must be in possession of Permanent Dental Registration Certificate of State Dental Council/DCI.

Army Dental Corps 2021 Age Limit - Not more than 45 Years

Download Army Dental Corps 2021 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

Army Dental Corps 2021 Selection Criteria

The shortlisting of the candidates will be done on the basis of written, Interview and Medical Exam.

How to apply for Army Dental Corps 2021

Interested candidates will be able to apply online after the commencement of the applications. All candidates are advised to visit the official website and to read the information bulletin carefully as & when it is uploaded.

