UPSC IES ISS Interview 2021: Download Indian Economics Service & Indian Statistical Service Exam 2020 Interview/Personality Test Schedule @upsc.gov.in, Check Latest Updates Here

UPSC IES ISS Interview 2021: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the UPSC IES ISS Interview 2021 schedule on the official website. The candidates who have successfully qualified for the written test can now appear for an interview/personality test on the scheduled dates.

According to the official release, The Union Public Service Commission will conduct the Indian Economics Service 2020 Interview from 19 to 22 April 2021 while the Indian Statistical Service Exam 2020 Interview from 19 to 23 April 2021. The admit cards for the same will be uploaded on the official website in due course of time. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.

No request for a change in the date and time of Personality Test intimated to the candidates will ordinarily be entertained under any circumstances.

The interviews/personality test will be conducted in two sessions.i.e. Morning (9 AM) and Afternoon (1PM). The candidates can download Roll Number Wise Indian Statistical Service Exam 2020 and Indian Statistical Service Exam 2020 Interview/Personality Test Schedule through the official website of UPSC.

The commission had declared the written test result for Indian Economic Service/Indian Statistical Service Examination 2020 held by the U.P.S.C. in October 2020 on 22 January 2021.

This drive is being done to recruit 15 vacancies. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written test and Viva-Voce Test. The shortlisted candidates can now download roll number wise Indian Economics Service & Indian Statistical Service Exam 2020 Interview/Personality Test by clicking on the above link.