UPSC IFS 2019 Interview Schedule Released @upsc.gov.in, Download e-Call Letter from 24 January

UPSC IFS 2019 Interview Schedule: Union Public Service Commission has released the P.T. Board Schedule for Indian Forest Examination-2019 (IFS) @upsc.gov.in. UPSC has officially released the Interview Schedule 2020 for provisionally selected candidates for UPSC IFS 2019 Exam on its official website Today (21st January 2020).

UPSC IFS 2019 Exam Interview will be held from 10th February to 14th February 2020 at the Office of the Union Public Service Commission at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, and New Delhi‐110069. Candidates who declared qualified in UPSC IFS Mains Exam 2019 can check the Interview Scheduled at the official website of UPSC (upsc.gov.in). Candidates who have declared qualified for UPSC IFS Interview 2020 can check P.T. Board Schedule from the direct link given below.

UPSC IFS 2019 Interview Schedule

UPSC is conducting the recruitment to fill vacancies under the IFS Recruitment 2019. The selection of the candidates will be based on their performance in the Interview. Candidates who qualified in the Interview will be declared finally selected. The UPSC IFS Interview will be conducted in two shifts, the first shift timing is 9 A.M. and the second shift timing is 1:00 P.M. Union Public Service Commission will release the e-Call Letter for the UPSC IFS Interview.

Candidates will be able to download their Call Letter from 24 January 2020 at the official website of UPSC i.e www.upsc.gov.in & www.upsconline.in. If any candidates face difficulties while downloading the Call Letter, they should immediately contact the office of the Commission on Phone Numbers 011‐23385271, 011‐23381125, 011‐23098543 or Fax No. 011‐23387310, 011‐23384472 or by email on (skindo‐upsc@gov.in). It is to be noted that no paper Summon Letters will be issued for the Personality Test/Interview.