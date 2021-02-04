UPSC IFS 2021 Admit Card Out @upsc.gov.in, Exam from 28 February, Download Indian Forest Service Mains Call Letter Here

UPSC IFS 2021 Mains Admit Card: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the UPSC IFS 2021 Admit Card on its website. All such candidates who have successfully qualified for UPSC IFS Mains 2021 Exam can download the call letter through the official website of UPSC.i.e.upsc.gov.in.

UPSC IFS 2021 Mains Admit Card Download Link is available is upsc.gov.in. The facility of downloading UPSC IFS 2021 Mains Admit Card will remain available from 4 February to 7 March 2021. The candidates can download their admit card by using roll number, registration number and other details on the login page.

How and Where to Download UPSC IFS Mains 2021 Admit Card?

Visit the official website.i.e.upsc.gov.in. Click on UPSC IFS 2021 Mains Admit Cardflashing on the homepage. It will redirect you to the login page where a candidate needs to enter their credentials on the login page. Then, UPSC IFS 2021Mains Admit Card will be displayed on the screen. The candidate can download UPSC IFS 2021Mains Admit Card and save it for future reference.

Download UPSC IFS 2021 Mains Admit Card

UPSC IFS 2021 Mains Admit Card Important Instructions

Candidates are advised to bring UPSC IFS 2021 Admit Card along with the (original) Photo Identity Card, whose number is mentioned in the e-Admit Card, in each session to secure admission to Examination Hall. E-Admit Card must be preserved by the candidate. Candidates are advised to Enter the Examination Hall 30 minutes before the scheduled commencement of the Exam in each session. The Entry to Exam Hall closes 10 minutes prior to the scheduled commencement of the examination in each Session.

Candidates who do not have clear photographs on the e-admit card will have to bring passport size photograph, one for each session, for appearing in the examination with an Undertaking. The candidate is also advised to bring a black ballpoint pen to the Examination hall for making entries in the attendance list.

Moreover, Wearing of mask/face cover is mandatory for all candidates. Candidates without mask/face cover will not be allowed entry into the Venue. Candidates, however, will have to remove their masks for verification, whenever required by the Examination functionaries. The candidate may carry his/her own hand sanitiser (small size) in a transparent bottle. Candidates to follow COVID 19 norms of ‘social distancing’ as well as ‘personal hygiene’ inside the Examination Halls/Rooms as well as in the premises of the Venue.

In case of any problem in downloading UPSC IFS 2021 Admit Card or discrepancy noticed in the e-admit card, candidates may contact in detail on e-mail: - skindo-upsc@gov.in. Candidates can download UPSC IFS 2021 Mains Admit Card by clicking on the above link.

UPSC IFS 2021 Mains Exam Date

UPSC IFS 2021 Mains Exam is scheduled to be held from 28 February 2021 to 7 March 2021 in Forenoon (9.00 AM to 12.00 Noon) and Afternoon Session (2.00 PM to 5.00 PM) for 90 Vacancies. The Main Examination will be held in Bhopal, Chennai, Delhi, Dispur (Guwahati), Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Nagpur, Port Blair and Shimla Centres.