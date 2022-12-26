UPSC IFS Mains Result 2022 Announced at upsc.gov.in: Check Direct Link Here

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination 2022 on its website-upsc.gov.in. Check download link here.

UPSC IFS Mains Result 2022 Download: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination 2022 result on its website. All those candidates appeared in the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination 2022 can check their result which is available on the official website of UPSC.i.e. upsc.gov.in.

It is noted that UPSC had conducted the conducted the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination 2022 form 20th to 27th November, 2022.

Those who qualified in the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination 2022 are able to appear for the Personality Test of as per the selection process for the Indian Forest Service. All the candidates qualified for the Personality Tests

(Interviews) round are required to fill and submit their Detailed Application Form-II (DAF-II) mandatorily which will be informed by the Commission.

The candidates should note that they will have to produce the original certificates in support of their claims pertaining to age, educational qualifications etc. at the time of their Personality Test.

Commission will update the details of the Personality Tests (Interviews)schedule in due course on its official website. Candidates can download the e-Summon Letter of Personality Test (interview) of from the Commission’s Website http://www.upsc.gov.in & http://www.upsconline.in.

Process to Download UPSC IFS Mains Result 2022