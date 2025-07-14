Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
UPSC Mains Exam Schedule 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Mains examination schedule for the Civil Services Exam (CSE) 2025 cycle on 14 July, 2025. Candidates who have cleared the UPSC Prelims 2025 are eligible to appear for the Mains examination. Read this article to know the detailed subject-wise exam dates, daily shift timings, and reporting instructions.

Jul 14, 2025
Jul 14, 2025, 22:53 IST
UPSC Mains 2025 Exam Schedule

UPSC Mains Exam Date 2025: The UPSC Civil Services Mains Exam 2025 is going to be conducted from 22 August, 2025 to 31 August, 2025. The official notification regarding the detailed exam timetable has been uploaded on the UPSC official website- upsc.gov.in. The Prelims Exam for UPSC 2025 was held on 25 May, 2025, and those candidates who have qualified the prelims are now eligible for the Mains round. This year, UPSC aims to fill approximately 1105 vacancies through the CSE 2025. Candidates must download their admit cards before the exam.

UPSC Mains Exam 2025: Check Subject-wise Dates and Shift-wise Timings

The UPSC Mains 2025 exam will be conducted in two shifts on each day. The morning shift will be held from 09:00 AM to 12:00 PM, and the afternoon shift will be from 02:30 PM to 05:30 PM. Candidates can check the detailed exam timetable below or download it directly from the UPSC website.

Exam Date

Shift 1 (09:00 AM to 12:00 PM)

Shift 2 (02:30 PM to 05:30 PM)

22 August, 2025

Essay

  

23 August, 2025

General Studies Paper-I

General Studies Paper-II

24 August, 2025

General Studies Paper-III

General Studies Paper-IV

30 August, 2025

Indian Language Paper

English

31 August, 2025

Optional Subject Paper-I

Optional Subject Paper-II

Download UPSC Mains 2025 Official Exam Schedule

Candidates can download the official exam schedule PDF from the UPSC website or use the direct link given below.

UPSC Mains 2025 Exam Schedule

Download Here

Reporting Time for UPSC Mains Exam 2025

The UPSC Mains admit card will contain details such as exam centre, exam timings, shift details, and reporting instructions. It is generally advised that candidates reach their exam centres at least one hour before the start of the exam to complete security checks and avoid last-minute delays.

FAQs

  • Where to download the UPSC Mains exam schedule 2025?
    +
    The candidates can download the exam schedule from the link given in the above article.
  • When is the UPSC Mains 2025 going to start?
    +
    The UPSC Mains is going to start on 22 August 2025.

