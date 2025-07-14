UPSC Mains Exam Date 2025: The UPSC Civil Services Mains Exam 2025 is going to be conducted from 22 August, 2025 to 31 August, 2025. The official notification regarding the detailed exam timetable has been uploaded on the UPSC official website- upsc.gov.in. The Prelims Exam for UPSC 2025 was held on 25 May, 2025, and those candidates who have qualified the prelims are now eligible for the Mains round. This year, UPSC aims to fill approximately 1105 vacancies through the CSE 2025. Candidates must download their admit cards before the exam.
UPSC Mains Exam 2025: Check Subject-wise Dates and Shift-wise Timings
The UPSC Mains 2025 exam will be conducted in two shifts on each day. The morning shift will be held from 09:00 AM to 12:00 PM, and the afternoon shift will be from 02:30 PM to 05:30 PM. Candidates can check the detailed exam timetable below or download it directly from the UPSC website.
|
Exam Date
|
Shift 1 (09:00 AM to 12:00 PM)
|
Shift 2 (02:30 PM to 05:30 PM)
|
22 August, 2025
|
Essay
|
23 August, 2025
|
General Studies Paper-I
|
General Studies Paper-II
|
24 August, 2025
|
General Studies Paper-III
|
General Studies Paper-IV
|
30 August, 2025
|
Indian Language Paper
|
English
|
31 August, 2025
|
Optional Subject Paper-I
|
Optional Subject Paper-II
Download UPSC Mains 2025 Official Exam Schedule
Candidates can download the official exam schedule PDF from the UPSC website or use the direct link given below.
|
UPSC Mains 2025 Exam Schedule
Reporting Time for UPSC Mains Exam 2025
The UPSC Mains admit card will contain details such as exam centre, exam timings, shift details, and reporting instructions. It is generally advised that candidates reach their exam centres at least one hour before the start of the exam to complete security checks and avoid last-minute delays.
