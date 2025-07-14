UPSC Mains Exam Date 2025: The UPSC Civil Services Mains Exam 2025 is going to be conducted from 22 August, 2025 to 31 August, 2025. The official notification regarding the detailed exam timetable has been uploaded on the UPSC official website- upsc.gov.in. The Prelims Exam for UPSC 2025 was held on 25 May, 2025, and those candidates who have qualified the prelims are now eligible for the Mains round. This year, UPSC aims to fill approximately 1105 vacancies through the CSE 2025. Candidates must download their admit cards before the exam.

UPSC Mains Exam 2025: Check Subject-wise Dates and Shift-wise Timings

The UPSC Mains 2025 exam will be conducted in two shifts on each day. The morning shift will be held from 09:00 AM to 12:00 PM, and the afternoon shift will be from 02:30 PM to 05:30 PM. Candidates can check the detailed exam timetable below or download it directly from the UPSC website.