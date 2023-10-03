UPSC Mathematics Previous Year Question Papers: Get the direct UPSC Mathematics previous year question papers PDF download link on this page. Students who opted for Mathematics as their optional must analyze the previous year's papers

UPSC Mathematics Previous Year Question Paper will boost the preparation of the candidates. If candidates have studied mathematics in their graduation, they can think of choosing it as an optional subject as the UPSC Maths optional paper syllabus is similar. The questions in the civil services exam are mostly difficult, and those with a mathematical background would find it easy to solve the UPSC mathematics optional paper. Solving the UPSC Mathematics Previous Year Question Paper will help candidates identify difficulty levels, types of questions, and other exam requirements over the past few years.

Going by previous statistics and trends, it is found that approximately 400-600 candidates opt for Mathematics as their optional subject in the IAS mains exam, and the success rate is around 5-8%. The UPSC Mathematics syllabus is static in nature, which means it has no relation to current affairs, and after covering the syllabus, candidates just need to practice unlimited questions.

Hence, the exam prep team of Jagran Josh has shared the UPSC Mathematics previous year question papers for 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019, and 2018 to guide aspirants correctly.

In this article, we compiled the UPSC Mathematics previous year question papers PDFs download link and the latest paper pattern.

UPSC Mathematics Previous Year Question Papers PDF

UPSC Mathematics optional subject is divided into two papers, i.e., Paper 1 and Paper 2 in the IAS Mains exam. Each of the papers carries 250 marks, and the total weightage of the optional paper is 500 marks out of 1750 marks in the civil services exam. That’s why it becomes important for the aspirants to score well in the optional subject to maximize their qualifying chances in the UPSC mains exam.

Candidates should check UPSC Maths' previous papers to get an idea of the types of questions and topics asked along with their weightage in the previous year's exam and prioritize the topics accordingly in the UPSC Mathematics optional question paper. Hence, the aspirants must practice UPSC Mathematics Previous Year Question Papers to revise the vast syllabus.

How to Download UPSC Mathematics Previous Year Question Papers PDF?

Candidates can download the UPSC Mathematics Previous Year Question Papers PDF by visiting the official website of UPSC or checking the download link below. They can check the steps below to download UPSC Mathematics PYQs without any hassles.

Step 1: Visit the official UPSC website.

Step 2: Under the “Examination” tab, click the “Previous Question Papers” link

Step 3: Now, search for the civil service exam on the page.

Step 4: Choose the Mathematics Paper 1 or 2 PDF links with the year.

Step 5: The UPSC Mathematics Question Paper PDF can be viewed on the screen.

Step 6: Download the UPSC Mathematics PYQ for future reference.

UPSC Mathematics Exam Previous Year Question Paper PDF

UPSC Mathematics's previous year's question paper PDF gives detailed information about the exam structure, difficulty level of questions, and exam-relevant topics. Once they cover most of the UPSC Mathematics optional syllabus, they should start practicing previous year papers to strengthen their preparation. Get the direct link below to download UPSC Mathematics's previous year's question papers PDF for 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019, and 2018.

Year UPSC Mathematics Question Paper 1 UPSC Mathematics Question Paper 2 2022 Click Here Click Here 2021 Click Here Click Here 2020 Click Here Click Here 2019 Click Here Click Here 2018 Click Here Click Here

Benefits of Solving UPSC Mathematics Previous Year Question Papers for IAS Mains

Solving UPSC previous year question paper for Mathematics helps candidates understand the types of questions asked along with the important topics. Here are a few benefits of solving UPSC Mathematics previous year question papers for IAS Mains listed below:

Candidates should solve UPSC Mathematics previous year's question paper to identify the topics with higher weightage and also highlight the areas that need improvements.

The UPSC Mathematics optional previous year question paper helps aspirants understand the actual question pattern and track where their preparation stands.

Solving UPSC Mathematics question papers allows aspirants to revise the fundamentals and improve their time management techniques and question-solving speed.

UPSC Mathematics previous year question papers with solutions PDF helps in self-assessment and implementing correct strategy in the preparation.

How to Attempt UPSC Mathematics Previous Year Question Paper?

Candidates must solve UPSC Mathematics's previous year's question paper to know the essential areas. This enables them to devote more study hours to the topics that are important from the exam perspective. Follow the steps below to solve UPSC Mathematics PYQs without any hassles.

Set the time of 3 hours for each paper of the UPSC Mathematics optional subject.

Go through the UPSC Mathematics previous year's question paper carefully.

Now, start solving easy questions first, and then go for moderate and time-consuming ones.

Once the time is over, match their answers with authentic sources and check the total number of correct and incorrect responses.

Reattempt the Mathematics UPSC question paper again after clearing all the doubts.

UPSC Mathematics Question Paper Pattern

Candidates should check the UPSC Mathematics question paper pattern to understand the exam format, question weightage, marking scheme, and difficulty level. The questions asked in the UPSC Mathematics optional exam will be descriptive in nature. The duration of each paper shall be 3 hours. Check the UPSC Mathematics question paper pattern for the IAS main exam below:

UPSC Mathematics Question Paper Pattern Paper Subject Maximum Marks Duration Paper-VI Optional Subject - Paper 1 250 Marks 3 hours Paper-VII Optional Subject - Paper 2 250 Marks 3 hours

