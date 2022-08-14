UPSC Notification 2022 (Out) for JSO and Other Officer Posts, Apply @upsconline.nic.in.

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is hiring Assistant Director,, Deputy Director, Scientific Officer, Photographic Officer, Senior Photographic Officer, Junior Scientific Officer and Senior Grade of Indian Information Service. Check Details Here.

UPSC Notification 2022: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has published a recruitment notification for the post of Assistant Director, Deputy Director, Scientific Officer, Photographic Officer, Senior Photographic Officer, Junior Scientific Officer and Senior Grade of Indian Information Service. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for UPSC Recruitment 2022 on or before 01 September 2022. However, the last date for printing of completely submitted online application is 02 September 2022.

UPSC Notification Download

UPSC Online Application Link

Important Dates

Last Date for submitting the online application - 01 September 2022

Last Date for submitting hard copy of application - 02 September 2022

UPSC Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Senior Grade of Indian Information Service, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting - 22 Posts (SC-03, ST-01, OBC-05, EWS-02, UR-11) (PwBD-01)

Assistant Director (Regulations & Information), Directorate General of Civil Aviation, Ministry of Civil Aviation - 2 Posts (OBC-01, UR-01)

Deputy Director of Flying Training, Directorate General of Civil Aviation, Ministry of Civil Aviation - 2 Posts (OBC-01, UR-03).

Scientific Officer (NonDestructive) in National Test House, Department of Consumer Affairs, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution - UR-01

Photographic Officer, Directorate of Public Relations, Ministry of Defence - OBC-01

Senior Photographic Officer, Directorate of Public Relations, Ministry of Defence - UR-01

Junior Scientific Officer (Physics) in Central Forensic Science Laboratory, Directorate of Forensic Science Services, Ministry of Home Affairs - UR-01

Junior Scientific Officer (Neutron Activation Analysis) in Central Forensic Science Laboratory, Directorate of Forensic Science Services, Ministry of Home Affairs - OBC-01

Eligibility Criteria for UPSC Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

Senior Grade of Indian Information Service - Degree of a recognized University or Institute; (ii) Diploma/Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism/Mass Communication from a recognized University/Institution; or Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from a recognized University/Institute; (iii) Candidates must have studied concerned Indian language upto 10th Class and Two years’ experience.

Assistant Director - Degree in law from a recognized university; and seven years’ working experience of dealing with legal aspects of Civil Aviation.

Deputy Director - 10+2 with Physics and Mathematics as subjects from a recognised Board; and Licenses.Flying Experience with Commercial Pilot License or Instrumental Rating.

Scientific Officer (NonDestructive) - Master Degree in Physics or Degree in Electrical Engineering or Degree in Mechanical Engineering or Metallurgy from a recognized University or Institute and one year experience.

Photographic Officer - Degree from a recognised university and Two years’ experience in various branches of photography including experience in Press Photography in an organisation in the field of Print or Audio-Visual media.

Senior Photographic Officer - Degree from a recognised university and three years’ experience in various branches of photography including experience in Press Photography in an organisation in the field of Print or Audio-Visual media.

Junior Scientific Officer (Physics) - Masters Degree in Physics or Applied Physics or Computer Science or Electronics or Forensic Science with Physics as one of the subjects during all the three years of Bachelor of Science level from a recognised University OR Bachelor of Engineering or B. Tech. (Civil or Electrical or Mechanical or Electronics or Telecommunication or Computer Science or Instrumentation) or Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) or Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE) or Information Technology or Electronics and Electrical Engineering (EEE) from a recognised University. Three years experience.

unior Scientific Officer (Neutron Activation Analysis) - Masters Degree in Chemistry or Associateship diploma of the Institution of Chemist by examination* or Physics or Forensic Science with Chemistry or Physics as one of the subjects during all the three years of Bachelor of Science level from a recognised University.Three years experience in research and analytical work.

Age Limit:

Senior Grade- 30 years

Assistant Director -40 years

Deputy Director - 50 years

Scientific Officer - 30 years

Photographic Officer - 33 years

Senior Photographic Officer - 35 years

Junior Scientific Officer - 30 years

Junior Scientific Officer (Neutron Activation Analysis) - 33 years

How to Apply for UPSC Recruitment 2022 ?

Candidates are requested to apply only Online against this advertisement on the Online Recruitment Application (ORA) website http://www.upsconline.nic.in.