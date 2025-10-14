KCET 2026 Eligibility Criteria: Check Age Limit and Other Qualifications

Clause Eligibility Documents Required

Clause A Candidate must have studied and passed in one or more Government or Government recognised educational institutions located in Karnataka for at least 7 academic years starting from 1st standard to 2nd PUC / 12th standard as on 1st July of the year in which the Entrance Test is conducted and must have appeared/passed either SSLC / 10th standard or 2nd PUC / 12th standard examination from Karnataka State. If an applicant has taken more than one year to pass a certain class or standard, the years of academic study are considered as one year only 1) SSLC / 10th standard Marks Card 2) 2nd PUC / 12th standard Marks Card 3) Candidate’s Study Certificate obtained from the head of the institution which should be countersigned by concerned Block Educational Officer (BEO) / DDPU (7 years of study in Karnataka including 10th or 12th) (Refer formats in the following pages) 4) If claiming Rural quota: Rural Study Certificate from 1st to 10th std for Ten Complete Years and should be countersigned by BEO. Further, General Merit students should also produce NCLC (Non-Creamy Layer Certificate) obtained from the concerned Tahasildar. (RD number needs to be entered in the application for online verification) (Refer formats in the following pages) 5) If claiming Kannada Medium quota: Kannada Medium Study Certificate from 1st to 10th std for Ten Complete Years, and should be countersigned by BEO; as per the format. 6) If claiming reservation benefits: Caste / Caste Income Certificate with RD number issued by Concerned Tahsildar- For SC / ST in Form-D, Category-I in Form ‘E’ and 2A, 2B, 3A and 3B in Form ‘F’

Clause B Applicants must have studied and passed either the 1st and 2nd year Pre-University Examination or the 11th and 12th standard examination within the State of Karnataka from an Educational Institution run or recognised by the State Government, and one of the parents should have studied in Karnataka for at least 7 years. 1) SSLC / 10th standard Marks Card 2) 2nd PUC / 12th standard Marks Card 3) Candidate’s study certificate for having studied both 1st & 2nd PUC or 11th & 12th standard in Karnataka, issued by the head of the educational institution. 4) Study certificate for either of the parents having studied for at least 7 years in Karnataka from the Head of the educational institution where he/she had studied. 5) If claiming reservation benefits: Caste / Caste Income Certificate with RD number issued by Concerned Tahsildar- For SC / ST in Form ‘D’, Category-I in Form ‘E’ and 2A, 2B, 3A and 3B in Form ‘F’.

Clause C Applicant and either of the parent’s mother tongue should be Kannada, Tulu, Kodava or Beary, and either of parents was domiciled in the state of Karnataka. That candidate should have passed the qualifying examination from a University or Board or any other Institution located outside Karnataka and should be residing outside the State of Karnataka. However, applicant will have to undergo a Kannada Language test conducted by KEA. SSLC/10th standard Marks Card 12th standard Marks Card along with: a domicile certificate issued by the concerned Revenue or Municipal Authorities certifying that the candidate and either of his parents have resided outside the state of Karnataka. The place of the Issuing authority should correspond to the place of domicile of the candidate/father/mother. a domicile certificate issued by concerned Revenue Authorities of the state of Karnataka regarding the previous domicile of the father/mother of the candidate as a place in the state of Karnataka. The place of the Issuing authority should correspond to the place of domicile of the father/mother. Applicants Study certificate, Transfer Certificate with mother tongue details. Applicant/Father/Mother 10th standard marks card / cumulative record in original in support of mother tongue as Kannada/Tulu/Kodava /Beary. A duly sworn declaration regarding mother tongue of the candidates

Clause D Applicants whose mother tongue is Kannada, Tulu, Kodava or Beary, should have resided and studied for a period of 7 years between 1st and 12th standards in disputed Kannada-speaking area of South Sholapur or Akkalkot or Jath or Gadhinglaj Taluks of Maharashtra State or Kasargod or Hosadurga or Manjeshwar Taluks of Kerala State. The applicant will have to appear in the Kannada Language test conducted by KEA. 1) SSLC / 10th standard Marks Card 2) 2nd PUC / 12th standard Marks Card along with 3) Residential certificate from the concerned Tahsildar of the respective disputed Taluk. 4) Candidate’s study certificate issued by the head of institution, which should be countersigned by Taluk Education Officer. 5) Candidate/Father/Mother 10th standard marks card/cumulative record in original in support of mother tongue as Kannada/Tulu/Kodava/Beary. 6) A duly sworn declaration regarding mother tongue of the candidate

Clause E If a candidate is the son or daughter of defence personnel who has worked continuously in Karnataka for a minimum period of one year in Karnataka during the 2 years of study of candidates in PUC / 11th and 12th Standard courses. Applicant must have studied and passed the qualifying examination from any Government or Government-recognised educational institution located in the State of Karnataka. 1) SSLC / 10th standard Marks Card 2) 2nd PUC / 12th standard Marks Card along with 3) The candidate’s study certificate for having studied 2nd PUC or equivalent examination in Karnataka issued by the head of the educational institution. 4) Employment certificate of the parent issued by the Controlling Office where the parent is working indicating the period during which he has worked in the State of Karnataka i.e., from the reporting date to till date.

Clause F Son or daughter of serving Defence personnel from Karnataka who, at the time of joining the Defence service, had declared their hometown a place in the State of Karnataka. Proof of such domicile should be secured and submitted by obtaining the extract from the AG’s branch (Army Hqs) respective branch of integrated HQ of MoD for Officers and respective Record Offices for JCOs / OR. Further, the applicants must have passed the Q. E. from a University or Board or any other institution located anywhere in India. 1) SSLC / 10th standard Marks Card of the candidate 2) 2nd PUC / 12th standard Marks Card of the candidate; 3) Caste / Caste Income Certificate with RD number issued by Concerned Tahsildar- For SC / ST in Form-‘D’, Category-I in Form ‘E’ and 2A, 2B, 3A and 3B in Form ‘F’. (RD number needs to be entered in the application for online verification) Caste Certificate or Caste Income Certificate or Income Certificate should be in the name of the candidate only. Income certificate to be submitted by SC / ST / Cat-1 to claim fee exemption. 4) Parents’ home town declaration certificate while joining the service, issued by the respective branch of the integrated HQ of MoD for Officers and the respective Record Offices for JCOs / OR.

Clause G If the applicant who is a son or daughter of a defence personnel who had served in Karnataka for at least one year and is posted to the disturbed areas of Jammu and Kashmir or North- East and whose family is permitted by Defence Authorities to continue to stay in Karnataka. Those applicants must have studied and passed the qualifying examination from any Government or Government-recognised educational institution located in Karnataka. 1) SSLC / 10th standard Marks Card of the candidate 2) 2nd PUC / 12th standard Marks Card of the candidate along with – 3) The candidate’s study certificate for having studied 2nd PUC or equivalent examination in Karnataka issued by the head of the educational institution. 4) Service certificate of the parent issued by the Controlling Office indicating the period during which the parent has worked in Karnataka and a certificate showing the present place of posting, indicating that his family is permitted to stay in Karnataka. The present working place of the parent should be indicated in NAME and not by CODE NUMBERS.

Clause H Son or daughter of an ex-serviceman who at the time of joining the defence service had declared a place in Karnataka as his home town, proof of such domicile should be obtained from the “Deputy Director, Department of Sainik Welfare and Resettlement” of that District and the same should countersigned by the Director Department of Sainik Welfare and Resettlement. Further, the candidate should have passed the Q.E. from a University or Board or any other institution located anywhere in India. 1)SSLC / 10th standard Marks Card of the candidate 2) 2nd PUC / 12th standard Marks Card of the candidate; 3) Caste / Caste Income Certificate with RD number issued by Concerned Tahsildar- For SC / ST in Form-‘D’, Category-I in Form ‘E’ and 2A, 2B, 3A and 3B in Form ‘F’. (RD number needs to be entered in the application for online verification) 4) Caste Certificate or Caste Income Certificate or Income Certificate should be in the name of the candidate only

Clause I If the applicant being a son or daughter of an employee of the Union Government or an employee of the Union or Karnataka State Government Undertaking or Joint Sector Undertaking, who is liable to be transferred anywhere in India as per the terms and conditions of his employment and has worked in Karnataka for a minimum period of one year in Karnataka during the 2 years of study of candidates in PUC / 11th and 12th Standard course, and such candidate has studied and passed the qualifying examination from any Government or Government recognised educational institution located in the State of Karnataka 1) SSLC / 10th standard Marks Card of the candidate 2) 2nd PUC / 12th standard Marks Card of the candidate along with; 3) The candidate’s study certificate for having studied 2nd PUC or equivalent examination in Karnataka issued by the head of the educational institution. 4) A certificate from the employer indicating the parent’s period of employment in the State of Karnataka and also showing that he is transferable anywhere in India. 5) A certificate from employer indicating parent as an employee of Union Government or an employee of the Union or Karnataka State Government Undertaking or Joint Sector Undertaking

Clause J Son or daughter of a working or retired employee of the Union Government or employee of Union or Karnataka State Government undertaking or Joint Sector undertaking where such employee; (a) had declared to the employer at the time of joining service any place in Karnataka to be his home town; and (b) had studied in any Government or Government recognised educational institution or institutions located in Karnataka for a minimum period of seven years; and (c) was or is liable to be transferred anywhere in India as per the terms and conditions of his employment. Further, the candidate should have passed the Q. E. from a University or Board or any other institution located anywhere in India. 1) SSLC / 10th standard Marks Card of the candidate 2) 2nd PUC / 12th standard Marks Card of the candidate; 3) Caste / Caste Income Certificate with RD number issued by Concerned Tahsildar- For SC / ST in Form-‘D’, Category-I in Form ‘E’ and 2A, 2B, 3A and 3B in Form ‘F’. (RD number needs to be entered in the application for online verification) Caste Certificate or Caste Income Certificate or Income Certificate should be in the name of the candidate only. Income certificate to be submitted by SC / ST / Cat-1 to claim fee exemption. 4) A study certificate of the parent employee for having studied for at least 7 years in the State of Karnataka from the Head of the educational institution where they had studied. 5) Home town declaration certificate of the parent employee while joining the service and showing that he is transferable anywhere in India issued by the employer

Clause K Son or daughter of Members of Parliament elected from Karnataka. Further, the applicant should have passed the Q. E. from a University or Board or any other institution located anywhere in India. 1) SSLC / 10th standard Marks Card of the candidate 2) 2nd PUC / 12th standard Marks Card of the candidate; 3) Caste / Caste Income Certificate issued by Concerned Tahsildar- For SC / ST in Form-D, Category-I in form-E and 2A, 2B, 3A and 3B in Form-F. Caste Certificate or Caste Income Certificate or Income Certificate should be in the name of the candidate only. 4) Certificate showing that the parent is/was a Member of Parliament elected from Karnataka, issued by the Parliament Secretariat.

Clause L Son or daughter of serving or retired employee: (a) belonging to All India Service of Karnataka cadre; and (b) of the Karnataka State Government, who has served or is serving outside the State of Karnataka during the period corresponding to Candidate’s study outside the State from 1st standard to 2nd PUC or 12th standard examination can be added to make up the seven years study within Karnataka as required under clause (a) above. 1) SSLC / 10th standard Marks Card of the candidate 2) 2nd PUC / 12th standard Marks Card of the candidate ; 3) Caste / Caste Income Certificate with RD number issued by Concerned Tahsildar- For SC / ST in Form-‘D’, Category-I in Form ‘E’ and 2A, 2B, 3A and 3B in Form ‘F’. (RD number needs to be entered in the application for online verification) Caste Certificate or Caste Income Certificate or Income Certificate should be in the name of the candidate only. Income certificate to be submitted by SC / ST / Cat-1 to claim fee exemption 4) Certificate from the Principal Secretary / Deputy Secretary / Under Secretary, DPAR, Government of Karnataka, Bangalore where the parent belongs to All India Service of Karnataka cadre stating that the parent is a member of such All India Cadre. The certificate should also indicate the period during which he has served or is serving outside the state of Karnataka and if the parent is a State Government Employee, a certificate from the concerned Head of the Department or the Head of the Office where such parent is employed should be submitted in this regard.

Clause M Son or daughter of Jammu & Kashmiri migrants, proof of such migration (IDENTITY CARD) should be obtained from the jurisdictional “District Magistrate and Deputy Commissioner” of any state in India. 1) SSLC / 10th standard Marks Card 2) 2nd PUC / 12th standard Marks Card 3) A original certificate (IDENTITY CARD) issued by the Jurisdictional District Magistrate and Deputy Commissioner of any state in India, as the proof of migration. The candidates who are claiming eligibility under clause ‘m’ are eligible only for the seats earmarked by the Government.

Clause N Applicants who have studied TEN full academic years in Kannada Medium from 1st standard to 10th standard in places outside the state of Karnataka, and should have studied and passed the qualifying examination from any Government or Government-recognised educational institution. Provided such candidates need not appear for the Kannada Language Test conducted by KEA. 1) SSLC / 10th standard Marks Card of the candidate 2) 2nd PUC / 12th standard Marks Card of the candidate along with – 3) A domicile certificate issued by the concerned Revenue or Municipal Authorities certifying that the candidate and his father/mother have resided outside the state of Karnataka. The place of the Issuing authority should correspond to the place of domicile of the candidate/father/mother. 4) Candidate’s Study certificate, for having studied in Kannada Medium from 1st standard to 10th standard, issued by the head of the institution and countersigned by BEO.