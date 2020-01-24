Search

UPSC Recruitment 2020: 132 Vacancies Notified for Medical Officer, Assistant Engineer and other posts

UPSC Recruitment 2020 Notification is out for various posts. Candidates can check eligibility, experience and other details here.

Jan 24, 2020 19:42 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon
UPSC Recruitment 2020
UPSC Recruitment 2020

UPSC Recruitment 2020: Union Public Service (UPSC) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Medical Officer, Assistant Engineer and others. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 13 February 2020.

Important Dates

  • Last date for submission of application: 13 February 2020

UPSC Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details 

  • Medical Officer/Research Officer (Ayurveda) – 37 Posts
  • Medical Officer/Research Officer (Unani)- 7 Posts
  • Anthropologist (Cultural Anthropology Division) – 1 Post
  • Assistant Library and Information Officer (Tamil) – 1 Post
  • Assistant Engineer (Quality Assurance) Armament (Ammunition) – 11 Posts
  • Assistant Engineer (Quality Assurance) (Electronics) – 39 Posts
  • Assistant Engineer (Quality Assurance) Armament (Weapons) – 14 Posts
  • Assistant Engineer (Civil) – 2 Posts
  • Scientist 'B' (Documents) – 6 Posts
  • Scientist 'B' (Chemistry) – 2 Posts
  • Senior Divisional Medical Officer (Neuro-Surgery)  - 4 Posts
  • Senior Divisional Medical Officer (Plastic Surgery) – 2 Posts
  • Senior Divisional Medical Officer (Urology) – 4 Posts
  • Specialist Grade III (Gastroenterology) – 1 Post
  • Specialist Grade III (Plastic Surgery and Reconstructive Surgery) – 3 Posts

UPSC Recruitment 2020 Age Limit

  • Medical Officer/Research Officer (Ayurveda) – 35 years
  • Medical Officer/Research Officer (Unani)- 35 years
  • Anthropologist (Cultural Anthropology Division) – 40 years
  • Assistant Library and Information Officer (Tamil) – 35 years
  • Assistant Engineer (Quality Assurance) Armament (Ammunition/Electronics/Weapons) – 30 years
  • Assistant Engineer (Civil), Scientist 'B' (Documents/Chemistry) – 35 years
  • Senior Divisional Medical Officer (Neuro-Surgery/Plastic Surgery/Urology), Specialist Grade III (Gastroenterology), Specialist Grade III (Plastic Surgery and Reconstructive Surgery) – 45 years

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Official Website

UPSC Recruitment 2020 Application Procedure
Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 13 February 2020. Candidates can check further details in the hyperlink pdf.

Job Summary
NotificationUPSC Recruitment 2020: 132 Vacancies Notified for Medical Officer, Assistant Engineer and other posts
Notification DateJan 24, 2020
Last Date of SubmissionFeb 13, 2020
Official URLhttps://www.upsc.gov.in/
Citynew delhi
StateDelhi
CountryIndia
Organization Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)
Education Qual Other Qualifications
Functional Administration, Engineering, Medical , Other Funtional Area

Related Stories