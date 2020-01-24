UPSC Recruitment 2020: 132 Vacancies Notified for Medical Officer, Assistant Engineer and other posts

UPSC Recruitment 2020: Union Public Service (UPSC) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Medical Officer, Assistant Engineer and others. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 13 February 2020.



Important Dates



Last date for submission of application: 13 February 2020



UPSC Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details



Medical Officer/Research Officer (Ayurveda) – 37 Posts



Medical Officer/Research Officer (Unani)- 7 Posts



Anthropologist (Cultural Anthropology Division) – 1 Post



Assistant Library and Information Officer (Tamil) – 1 Post



Assistant Engineer (Quality Assurance) Armament (Ammunition) – 11 Posts



Assistant Engineer (Quality Assurance) (Electronics) – 39 Posts



Assistant Engineer (Quality Assurance) Armament (Weapons) – 14 Posts



Assistant Engineer (Civil) – 2 Posts



Scientist 'B' (Documents) – 6 Posts



Scientist 'B' (Chemistry) – 2 Posts



Senior Divisional Medical Officer (Neuro-Surgery) - 4 Posts



Senior Divisional Medical Officer (Plastic Surgery) – 2 Posts



Senior Divisional Medical Officer (Urology) – 4 Posts



Specialist Grade III (Gastroenterology) – 1 Post



Specialist Grade III (Plastic Surgery and Reconstructive Surgery) – 3 Posts



UPSC Recruitment 2020 Age Limit



Medical Officer/Research Officer (Ayurveda) – 35 years



Medical Officer/Research Officer (Unani)- 35 years



Anthropologist (Cultural Anthropology Division) – 40 years



Assistant Library and Information Officer (Tamil) – 35 years



Assistant Engineer (Quality Assurance) Armament (Ammunition/Electronics/Weapons) – 30 years



Assistant Engineer (Civil), Scientist 'B' (Documents/Chemistry) – 35 years



Senior Divisional Medical Officer (Neuro-Surgery/Plastic Surgery/Urology), Specialist Grade III (Gastroenterology), Specialist Grade III (Plastic Surgery and Reconstructive Surgery) – 45 years



Download Official Notification PDF Here



Official Website



UPSC Recruitment 2020 Application Procedure

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 13 February 2020. Candidates can check further details in the hyperlink pdf.