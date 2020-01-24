UPSC Recruitment 2020: 132 Vacancies Notified for Medical Officer, Assistant Engineer and other posts

UPSC Recruitment 2020: Union Public Service (UPSC) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Medical Officer, Assistant Engineer and others. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 13 February 2020.
Important Dates
- Last date for submission of application: 13 February 2020
UPSC Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
- Medical Officer/Research Officer (Ayurveda) – 37 Posts
- Medical Officer/Research Officer (Unani)- 7 Posts
- Anthropologist (Cultural Anthropology Division) – 1 Post
- Assistant Library and Information Officer (Tamil) – 1 Post
- Assistant Engineer (Quality Assurance) Armament (Ammunition) – 11 Posts
- Assistant Engineer (Quality Assurance) (Electronics) – 39 Posts
- Assistant Engineer (Quality Assurance) Armament (Weapons) – 14 Posts
- Assistant Engineer (Civil) – 2 Posts
- Scientist 'B' (Documents) – 6 Posts
- Scientist 'B' (Chemistry) – 2 Posts
- Senior Divisional Medical Officer (Neuro-Surgery) - 4 Posts
- Senior Divisional Medical Officer (Plastic Surgery) – 2 Posts
- Senior Divisional Medical Officer (Urology) – 4 Posts
- Specialist Grade III (Gastroenterology) – 1 Post
- Specialist Grade III (Plastic Surgery and Reconstructive Surgery) – 3 Posts
UPSC Recruitment 2020 Age Limit
- Medical Officer/Research Officer (Ayurveda) – 35 years
- Medical Officer/Research Officer (Unani)- 35 years
- Anthropologist (Cultural Anthropology Division) – 40 years
- Assistant Library and Information Officer (Tamil) – 35 years
- Assistant Engineer (Quality Assurance) Armament (Ammunition/Electronics/Weapons) – 30 years
- Assistant Engineer (Civil), Scientist 'B' (Documents/Chemistry) – 35 years
- Senior Divisional Medical Officer (Neuro-Surgery/Plastic Surgery/Urology), Specialist Grade III (Gastroenterology), Specialist Grade III (Plastic Surgery and Reconstructive Surgery) – 45 years
UPSC Recruitment 2020 Application Procedure
Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 13 February 2020. Candidates can check further details in the hyperlink pdf.