UPSC Recruitment 2020 Notification out @upsc.gov.in, 307 Vacancies Notified, Check Details Here

How much application fee I need to pay for UPSC Recruitment 2020?

The candidates belonging to Gen/OBC/EWS male candidates category required to pay Rs. 25/- through online mode while the candidates belonging to SC/ST/PH/Women category need not pay any amount as application fee.

How to apply for UPSC Recruitment 2020?

Interested candidates can apply for the aforesaid posts through the online mode on or before 1 October 2020. After submission of the online application, the candidates are required to keep a copy of the finally submitted online application for future reference.

What is the age required for applying on UPSC Livestock Officer Recruitment 2020?

The candidates who have not attained the age of 35 years will be able to apply for UPSC Livestock Officer Recruitment 2020.

When is the last date for UPSC Recruitment 2020?

The job seekers can apply for UPSC Recruitment 2020 for various posts on or before 1 October 2020. The hard copy of the same will be printed till 2 October 2020.

How many vacancies are released for UPSC Recruitment 2020?

A total of 307 Vacancies are released for recruitment to the post of livestock Officer, Specialist Grade 3 Assistant Professor, Assistant Director and Assistant Engineer.