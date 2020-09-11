UPSC Recruitment 2020 Notification out @upsc.gov.in, 307 Vacancies Notified, Check Details Here

UPSC Recruitment 2020: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Livestock Officer, Specialist Grade 3 Assistant Professor, Assistant Director and Assistant Engineer. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at upsc.gov.in.
UPSC Recruitment 2020 Online Applications will be continued till 1 October 2020. All candidates will be able to take a printout of the finally submitted online application till 2 October 2020. Candidates can check the application process, eligibility criteria, educational qualification, age limit, selection criteria and other details here.
Important Dates:
- Commencement of submission of the online application: 11 September 2020
- Last date for submission of the online application: 1 October 2020
- Last date for printing completely submitted online application: 2 October 2020
UPSC Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
- Livestock Officer- 3 Posts
- Specialist Grade III, Assistant Professor (Anaesthesiology) - 62 Posts
- Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Epidemiology)- 1 Post
- Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (General Surgery)- 54 Posts
- Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Microbiology or Bacteriology) -15 Posts
- Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Nephrology) - 12 Posts
- Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Pathology) - 17 Posts
- Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Paediatric Nephrology) - 3 Posts
- Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Pharmacology) - 7 Posts
- Assistant Director Census Operations(Technical) - 25 Posts
- Assistant Engineer - 1 Post
UPSC Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Livestock Officer- Bachelor’s degree in the Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry as listed in the First Schedule and Second Schedule of the Indian Veterinary Council Act. 1984 (52 of 1984) from a recognized university or institution; Registration in the Veterinary Council of India or Veterinary Council of States.
- Assistant Director Census Operations(Technical) - Master’s Degree in Statistics or Operation Research or Mathematics (with Statistics) or Economics (with Statistics) or Commerce (with Statistics) or Anthropology (with Statistics) or Sociology (with Statistics) or Demography (with Statistics) of a recognized University.
- Assistant Engineer - Bachelor’s Degree in Drilling or Mining or Mechanical or Civil or Electrical Engineering or Petroleum Technology from a recognized University.
UPSC Recruitment 2020 Age Limit
Livestock Officer-35 years
Specialist Grade III, Assistant Professor (Anaesthesiology/Epidemiology/General Surgery/Microbiology or Bacteriology/Nephrology/Pathology/Paediatric Nephrology/Pharmacology) - 40 years
Assistant Director of Census Operations(Technical), Assistant Engineer - 35 years
Download UPSC Recruitment 2020 Notification PDF Here
How to apply for UPSC Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can apply for the aforesaid posts through the online mode on or before 1 October 2020. After submission of the online application, the candidates are required to keep a copy of the finally submitted online application for future reference. Candidates can refer to the official notification PDF for details.
UPSC Recruitment 2020 Application Fee
- SC/ST/PH/Women candidates - No Fee
- Gen/OBC/EWS male candidates - Rs. 25/-