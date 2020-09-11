Study at Home
UPSC Recruitment 2020 Notification out @upsc.gov.in, 307 Vacancies Notified, Check Details Here

UPSC Recruitment 2020: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Livestock Officer, Specialist Grade 3 Assistant Professor, Assistant Director and Assistant Engineer. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at upsc.gov.in.

Sep 11, 2020 19:30 IST
UPSC Recruitment 2020 Online Applications will be continued till 1 October 2020. All candidates will be able to take a printout of the finally submitted online application till 2 October 2020. Candidates can check the application process, eligibility criteria, educational qualification, age limit, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of submission of the online application: 11 September 2020
  • Last date for submission of the online application: 1 October 2020
  • Last date for printing completely submitted online application: 2 October 2020

UPSC Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

  • Livestock Officer- 3 Posts
  • Specialist Grade III, Assistant Professor (Anaesthesiology) - 62 Posts
  • Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Epidemiology)- 1 Post
  • Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (General Surgery)- 54 Posts
  • Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Microbiology or Bacteriology) -15 Posts
  • Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Nephrology) - 12 Posts
  • Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Pathology) - 17 Posts
  • Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Paediatric Nephrology) - 3 Posts
  •  Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Pharmacology) - 7 Posts
  • Assistant Director Census Operations(Technical) - 25 Posts
  • Assistant Engineer - 1 Post

UPSC Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:

  • Livestock Officer- Bachelor’s degree in the Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry as listed in the First Schedule and Second Schedule of the Indian Veterinary Council Act. 1984 (52 of 1984) from a recognized university or institution; Registration in the Veterinary Council of India or Veterinary Council of States.
  • Assistant Director Census Operations(Technical) - Master’s Degree in Statistics or Operation Research or Mathematics (with Statistics) or Economics (with Statistics) or Commerce (with Statistics) or Anthropology (with Statistics) or Sociology (with Statistics) or Demography (with Statistics) of a recognized University.
  • Assistant Engineer - Bachelor’s Degree in Drilling or Mining or Mechanical or Civil or Electrical Engineering or Petroleum Technology from a recognized University.

UPSC Recruitment 2020 Age Limit

Livestock Officer-35 years

Specialist Grade III, Assistant Professor (Anaesthesiology/Epidemiology/General Surgery/Microbiology or Bacteriology/Nephrology/Pathology/Paediatric Nephrology/Pharmacology) - 40 years

Assistant Director of Census Operations(Technical), Assistant Engineer - 35 years

Download UPSC Recruitment 2020 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for UPSC Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can apply for the aforesaid posts through the online mode on or before 1 October 2020. After submission of the online application, the candidates are required to keep a copy of the finally submitted online application for future reference. Candidates can refer to the official notification PDF for details.

UPSC Recruitment 2020 Application Fee

  • SC/ST/PH/Women candidates - No Fee
  • Gen/OBC/EWS male candidates - Rs. 25/-

FAQ

How much application fee I need to pay for UPSC Recruitment 2020?

The candidates belonging to Gen/OBC/EWS male candidates category required to pay Rs. 25/- through online mode while the candidates belonging to SC/ST/PH/Women category need not pay any amount as application fee.

How to apply for UPSC Recruitment 2020?

Interested candidates can apply for the aforesaid posts through the online mode on or before 1 October 2020. After submission of the online application, the candidates are required to keep a copy of the finally submitted online application for future reference.

What is the age required for applying on UPSC Livestock Officer Recruitment 2020?

The candidates who have not attained the age of 35 years will be able to apply for UPSC Livestock Officer Recruitment 2020.

When is the last date for UPSC Recruitment 2020?

The job seekers can apply for UPSC Recruitment 2020 for various posts on or before 1 October 2020. The hard copy of the same will be printed till 2 October 2020.

How many vacancies are released for UPSC Recruitment 2020?

A total of 307 Vacancies are released for recruitment to the post of livestock Officer, Specialist Grade 3 Assistant Professor, Assistant Director and Assistant Engineer.

