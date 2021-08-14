UPSC Recruitment 2021 Drive: Applications invited for 155 Assistant Keeper, Principal, Dy. Director & Other Posts

UPSC Recruitment 2021 Drive: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has recently uploaded the notifications for the latest vacancies in different departments for the post of Assistant Keeper, Principal, Deputy Director and Fisheries Research Investigation Officer. Interested candidates can submit their applications through the online mode on or before 2 September 2021.
A total of 155 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process out of which 151 are for Deputy Director in Employees' State Insurance Corporation, Ministry of Labour and Employment, 2 are for Assistant Keeper in Anthropological Survey of India, Ministry of Culture, 1 for Fisheries Research Investigation Officer in Department of Fisheries, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying and 1 for Principal Officer (Engineering) cum joint Director General (Technical) in Directorate General of Shipping, Mumbai, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.
The candidates can go through this article to know the eligibility, experience, selection criteria and all other essential details that a candidate required at the time of registration of application.
Important Dates:
- Closing date for submission of online recruitment application through ORA website: 2 September 2021
- Last date for printing of completely submitted online application: 3 September 2021
UPSC Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
- Deputy Director in Employees' State Insurance Corporation, Ministry of Labour and Employment - 151 Posts
- Assistant Keeper in Anthropological Survey of India, Ministry of Culture- 2 Posts
- Fisheries Research Investigation Officer in Department of Fisheries, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying - 1 Post
- Principal Officer (Engineering) cum Joint Director General (Technical) in Directorate General of Shipping, Mumbai, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways- 1 Post
UPSC Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Deputy Director in Employees' State Insurance Corporation, Ministry of Labour and Employment - Degree of a recognized university.
- Assistant Keeper in Anthropological Survey of India, Ministry of Culture-Master’s Degree in Anthropology from a recognized university or Institute; Diploma in Museology from a recognized university or Institute.
- Fisheries Research Investigation Officer in Department of Fisheries, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying - Masters Degree in Zoology with specialization in Fisheries or M.F.Sc or M.Sc in Marine Biology or M.Sc in Industrial Fisheries or M.Sc in Aquaculture or M.Sc in Fisheries Science from recognized University of Institute.
- Principal Officer (Engineering) cum Joint Director General (Technical) in Directorate General of Shipping, Mumbai, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways- Certificate of competency of Marine Engineer Officer Class-I(Steam or Motor or Combined Steam and Motor) as specified in Section 78 of the Merchant Shipping act,1958(44 of 1958) or equivalent.
UPSC Recruitment 2021 Age Limit
- Deputy Director in Employees' State Insurance Corporation, Ministry of Labour and Employment - 35 years
- Assistant Keeper in Anthropological Survey of India, Ministry of Culture- 35* years for STs and 33* years for OBCs
- Fisheries Research Investigation Officer in Department of Fisheries, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying - 40* years
- Principal Officer (Engineering) cumJoint Director General (Technical) in Directorate General of Shipping, Mumbai, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways- 50 years
Download UPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here
Download UPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification 2 PDF Here
How to apply for UPSC Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can submit their applications through the online mode on or before 2 September 2021. All candidates are advised to refer to the hyperlinks given in this article for more details.