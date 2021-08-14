UPSC Recruitment 2021 Drive: Applications invited for 155 Assistant Keeper, Principal, Dy. Director & Other Posts

How to apply for UPSC Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can submit their applications through the online mode on or before 2 September 2021. All candidates are advised to refer to the hyperlinks given in this article for more details.

What is the qualification required for UPSC Fisheries Research Investigation Officer Recruitment 2021?

Masters Degree in Zoology with specialization in Fisheries or M.F.Sc or M.Sc in Marine Biology or M.Sc in Industrial Fisheries or M.Sc in Aquaculture or M.Sc in Fisheries Science from recognized the University of Institute.

What is the qualification required for UPSC Assistant Keeper Recruitment 2021?

Master’s Degree in Anthropology from a recognized university or Institute; Diploma in Museology from a recognized university or Institute.

What is the qualification required for UPSC Deputy Director Recruitment 2021?

Degree of a recognized university.

What is the last date of application submission for UPSC Recruitment 2021?

How many vacancies will be recruited through UPSC Recruitment 2021?

A total of 155 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process out of which 151 are for Deputy Director in Employees' State Insurance Corporation, Ministry of Labour and Employment, 2 are for Assistant Keeper in Anthropological Survey of India, Ministry of Culture, 1 for Fisheries Research Investigation Officer in Department of Fisheries, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying and 1 for Principal Officer (Engineering) cumJoint Director General (Technical) in Directorate General of Shipping, Mumbai, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.