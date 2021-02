UPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for 29 Joint Secretary and Director level officers @upsconline.nic.in

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the notification for lateral recruitment to the post of Joint Secretary and Director Level Posts on a contract basis. All interested candidates can register themselves at the online portal of UPSC for the aforesaid posts. Candidates are advised to go through the eligibility criteria, age limit, qualification, experience and other details before applying online.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of online application: 22 March 2021

UPSC Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Joint Secretary- 3 Posts

Director (Agriculture Marketing) - 1 Post

Director (Aviation Management) - 1 Post

Director (Agriculture Trade Specialties)- 1 Post

Director (Exports Marketing)- 1 Post

Director (Foreign Trade Analyst)- 1 Post

Director (Logistics)- 1 Post

Director (Logistics)- 1 Post

Director (Warehouse Expertise)- 1 Post

Director (Edu Tech)- 1 Post

Director (Edu Laws)- 1 Post

Director (ICT Edu)- 1 Post

Director (Media Management)- 1 Post

Director (Banking)- 1 Post

Director (Cyber Security in Financial Sector)- 1 Post

Director (Digital Economy and Fin Tech)- 1 Post

Director (Financial Market)- 1 Post

Director (Insurance)- 1 Post

Director (Maternal Health Issues)- 1 Post

Director (Finance)- 1 Post

Director (Water Management)- 1 Post

Director (Arbitration and Conciliation Laws) - 1 Post

Director (Cyber Laws) - 1 Post

Director (Finance Sector Laws) - 1 Post

Director (International Laws) - 1 Post

Director (Judicial Reforms) - 1 Post

Director (New Technology for Highway Development) - 1 Post

Director (Innovation in Education Entrepreneurship)- 1 Post

UPSC Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Joint Secretary- Master’s Degree in Agriculture/ Horticulture/ Micro Biology/ Agricultural Extension/ Agricultural Economics/ Agriculture Marketing/ Organic Farming/ Crop Science from a recognized University/ Institute.

Director (Agriculture Marketing) - Master’s Degree in Business Administration or Economics or Commerce or Business Economics or Foreign Trade from a recognized University or Institute, preferably with additional qualification in IT, Computer Science, Operational Research and Supply Chain management.

Director (Aviation Management) - Master’s Degree in Economics or Commerce or Finance or Business Administration or Professional Qualification in Chartered Accountancy, ICWA.

Director (Agriculture Trade Specialties)-Master’s Degree in Agriculture with specialization in Agricultural Economics or Agribusiness or Agriculture Marketing from a recognized University/ Institute.

Director (Exports Marketing)- B.E/B.Tech. from a recognized University/ Institute. OR (i) Bachelor’s Degree in Science from a recognized University/ Institute and Master’s Degree in Business Administration from a recognized University/ Institute.

Director (Foreign Trade Analyst)- Master’s Degree in Business Administration or Agricultural Marketing or Economics or Foreign Trade or Commerce or Business Economics or Quantitative Methods/ Statistics from a recognized University or Institute.

Director (Logistics)-B.E./B.Tech. or Master’s Degree in Business Administration from a recognized University/ Institute.

Director (Warehouse Expertise)- B.E./B.Tech or Master’s Degree in any subject from a recognized University/Institute.

Director (Edu Tech)- Master’s Degree in Computer Application/B.E./B.Tech in Computer Science from any recognized University/Institute.

Director (Edu Laws)- Bachelor Degree in Law from a recognized University or Institute and ii) Registered in any State Bar Council/ Bar Council of India in terms of Advocate Act, 1961.

Director (ICT Edu)- Master’s Degree in Computer Application or B.E./ B.Tech from a recognized University/Institute in the field of Education Technology, Information and Communication Technology(ICT), Computer science.

Director (Media Management)- Master’s Degree from a recognized University/Institute in the field of journalism, media, content writing, Business Administration in Media Management or minimum 02(two) year PG Diploma in above fields.

Download UPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF

UPSC Recruitment 2021 Online Application Link

Official Website

How to apply for UPSC Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply for the aforesaid posts through the online mode latest by 22 March 2021. After submission of online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.