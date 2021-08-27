UPSC Recruitment 2021 for Assistant Director, Agricultural Engineer & Assistant Geologist Posts, Apply Online @upsc.gov.in

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Assistant Director, Agricultural Engineer & Assistant Geologist. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 16 September 2021.
Important Dates:
- Last date for submission of application: 16 September 2021
- Last date for submission of printing of completely submitted online application: 17 September 2021
UPSC Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
- Assistant Director - 2 Posts
- Agricultural Engineer - 1 Post
- Assistant Geologist - 20 Posts
UPSC Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Assistant Director -M.Sc. Degree in Plant Pathology or M.Sc. Degree in Agriculture with specialization in Plant Pathology or M.Sc. Degree in Botany with specialization in Plant Pathology from a recognized University or Institution.
- Agricultural Engineer - Degree in Electronics Engineering or Instrumentation Technology from a recognized University or Institute.
- Assistant Geologist - Master’s Degree in Geology or Applied Geology or Geo-exploration or Mineral Exploration or Engineering Geology or Geo-chemistry or Marine Geology or Earth Science & Resource Management or Oceanography and Coastal Area Studies (Coastal Geology) or Environmental Geology or Geo-informatics from a recognized University or Institution.
UPSC Recruitment 2021 Age Limit
- Assistant Director - 35 years
- Agricultural Engineer - 32 years
- Assistant Geologist - 33 years
UPSC Recruitment 2021 Pay Scale
- Assistant Director - Level- 10 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC, General Central Services Group-“A” Gazetted (Non-Ministerial).
- Agricultural Engineer -Level- 07 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC, General Central Services Group-“B” Gazetted (Non-Ministerial).
- Assistant Geologist: Level- 08 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC, General Central Services Group-“B” Gazetted Non-Ministerial.
Download UPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here
How to apply for UPSC Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 16 September 2021. After submission of online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.